Veto Day in the rear-view mirror came out surprisingly well considering all the discussion/debates over HB 1281. Veto overrides require a two-thirds vote from both Houses.
The governor vetoed four bills:
• SB 76 was vetoed and heard during regular session. The bill was to revise the minimum amount of a lottery prize that is subject to setoff.
The lottery debt setoff system was established where debts could be deducted by the amount won by a winning lottery ticket. Some of those debts are past due child support payments. The set off limit was increased from $100 to $599 in this bill.
The governor vetoed the bill because the increase went too far and put the well-being of our children before convenience. The Senate acted on the veto, and it was sustained. Three more vetoes came before the Legislature on veto day.
• SB 151 revised the automatic removal of certain convictions from a background check record. The bill provides for the automatic removal from a public background check for Class 1 misdemeanors related to the use or possession of marijuana or any of its derivates.
The governor’s veto message noted that this was retroactive, which is bad precedent for criminal justice issues where fairness is paramount. Further, she said even with the legalization of medical cannabis, there must remain consequences for using illegal drugs at a time when the use and possession of marijuana, even for alleged medical purposes, was illegal. The current laws and criminal procedures already provide sufficient avenues for people who have earned that second chance. Those individuals must at least show good cause or a need for such relief, such as suspended imposition of sentence procedures, county youth diversion programs or executive clemency that can be requested online at no costs.
The debate on the Senate floor focused on providing a second chance for these individuals. The counter to that position was that there already exists processes in place that convicted individuals can access to remove from the record.
The Senate did sustain the veto with a split vote of 17/17.
• The next veto was HB 1223. This bill authorized the provision of informed consent by a pregnant minor. There were two reasons provided by the governor for her veto. One was the rights of parents to make healthcare decisions for their children. There are limited exceptions to parental rights where the law allows the state to intercede and act in the best interests of the child, but the bill does not recognize those well-established exceptions. The bill’s original wording was changed removing if the parent unreasonably withheld consent from the child’s care. The concern was that parents could make a reasonable objection and yet the doctor could ignore that parent’s request for say a second opinion. Secondly, physicians are currently able to treat a minor without parental consent when delaying care to obtain that consent would create risks to the life or health of the minor.
The veto was sustained by the House by a vote of 23/47.
• The final veto was 1281. The intent of this bill was to give the Legislature authority over the expenditure of federal dollars associated with three major funding sources associated with COVID and the aftermath of COVID. The bill specifically was focused on funding that would require a different use of dollars than what was already expended for programming and/or provide for a new program that has not been offered by an agency in the state. It would have required the approval of the Joint Committee of Appropriations for the expenditure authority.
This bill received much debate in both houses. The House Appropriations had previously introduced bills in the House to address this issue. Those bills failed. This was a hog-house bill that was tied to the passage of the General Appropriations bill for FY23.
The governor had included in her veto message the lack of clarity for agencies impacted, increase in bureaucracy with unnecessary accounting and budget transfers, reduction in transparency and impact on DOT funding and additional hearings for expenditure authority. Many of the agencies were concerned on the impact of their ability to fund projects under the federal infrastructure bill and any additional federal dollars that could be coming to state.
During the last two weeks many potentially impacted groups including public and private were disseminating information to legislators as to the perceived impact of the bill on services to South Dakota. The House sustained the veto by a vote of 40/30.
———
Finally, SB 213 which was an amendment to the supplemental FY22 bill was introduced and passed by both houses. During session, Joint Appropriations heard the many concerns from long-term care with their challenges of staffing and recruiting residents back to the facilities. The systems still have needs for long-term care beds for patient placements; however, if long-term care does not have adequate staffing, they are unable to accept those patients waiting for placement.
The General bill had $10 million in it for distribution to long-term care facilities that have Medicaid residents. By only using general fund dollars, the dollars could be prorated to facilities based on the percentage of Medicaid beds. There was question about accessing federal matching dollars due to the formula that was proposed. Medicaid match dollars must be used in a same formula so there can be no differentiation based on percentage of Medicaid beds.
Following the session, there was further discussion between Human Services, Joint Appropriations and Bureau of Finance and Management for using matching dollars. This would then allow for an additional $20 million to go to long-term care. The general fund dollars would not change, and the facilities would get a one-time increase to their facility.
Since the $20 million of federal dollars was not in the supplemental bill, it had to be added and approved by both houses. For FY 22, long-term care facilities will get a 20.3% increase. For FY 23, the rate will go back to the original rate with the approved 6% increase. This certainly is not a solution to long-term care financing, but it does provide them a short-term relief. Human Services will be doing a review of the payment methodology over this next year to ascertain what the most current allowable costs are for facilities and recommendations for addressing the financial model.
Thank you for the privilege of serving District 18.
