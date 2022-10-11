There is at least one thing upon which people generally seem to agree.
A recent poll of South Dakotans indicated that 79% of respondents believed that civility has gotten worse in America during the past five years.
The survey, commissioned by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, also found that while many of the respondents believed politicians must take the lead in improving civility in our public discourse, they also saw themselves (and the media) as being part of both the problem and the solution.
None of this is surprising to anyone who has paid even passing attention to the political rhetoric of the past few years — and arguably, the last three decades.
The incivility has turned political differences into angry battle lines where concepts such as dialogue and compromise have become casualties of a bitter ideological war.
“The lack of civility is very unproductive, and it makes life miserable,” former South Dakota Sen. Larry Pressler told News Watch. “Some people seem to like all this conflict, but I don’t; I like a conflict-free environment. I like to work together with people on a friendly basis when I can.”
The opinion among respondents that politicians must set a better example may be a wise one, but the finding that people believe they must also share in that responsibility may be a better measure of the current political environment.
There seems to be enough responsibility for this incivility to go around, just as there are many opportunities for all of us to change it for the better.
Ideological extremism is growing more pronounced in our politics, but one could argue that politicians do this because they see the rewards that can be reaped from it. They know what will sway their base. Promising to work together with all sides has little currency at the moment, which sends us down a path of anger and division with no willingness to change.
Or, to put it another way, if politicians faced severe backlash from constituents for rude, condescending behavior that pays little or no respect to those who may be of a different party or opposing philosophy, that behavior would vanish fairly quickly.
But that’s not the case now, and as a result, it has contributed to gridlock and unresponsive government.
“Compromise is really the lifeblood of how the American system is structured,” said Matthew Moen, former dean of Arts and Sciences at the University of South Dakota, “and compromise and conciliation are now seen as vices and not virtues by many partisans on both sides.”
Thus, to improve civility and decorum in our politics and our governing, we must demand more not only from our leaders but also from ourselves. We must recognize that we’re a diverse nation, but we are also one nation, and working together will better serve this country and its people than pulling ourselves apart.
“It sounds sort of goofy and a little idealistic, but I think we can do it … but we have to be careful because we’re becoming a very coarse nation,” Pressler said. “We have a lot of work to do, because we’re at a critical point in our nation’s history for some reason, and I’m worried about that.”
