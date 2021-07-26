As a member of the Rules Review Committee, I feel it is important for people to understand how our process works.
When we write a bill, the bill describes the “what,” or the intent of the law. To enforce the law we need a process to cover the “who, when and how” of that law and how it is to be implemented. To do that we authorize the departments in the state to promulgate, or create rules that are required to implement the new law.
In June, the Department of Education presented rules changes that would allow the administration of medical marijuana to students in the school. A few of the key points are that smoking the product will not be allowed, the schools can chose to not store or distribute the marijuana however they must allow a certified caregiver to administer the product to the student in school and at school events. Of course, along with that there are specific guidelines about how that process will work. We sent the first set of rules back to the Department of Ed for clarification.
The law, SDCL 34-20G-95, requires the rules to be “substantively identical” to the Colorado School policies that were in place in January of 2019. This complicates the process of setting rules because Colorado has amended their rules four times since 2019. A primary concern was that the proposed rules would force private schools to allow medical marijuana in the school as well as public schools. No matter what the state position is on the legal aspects of marijuana, it is still illegal federally. Forcing a private school to violate federal law is problematic since many private schools are also faith-based schools.
Another concern I brought forward is that there was no provision for restricting a student who we know is under the influence of a drug to operate dangerous equipment or participate in potentially dangerous activities. The new rules submitted allow discretion by the school to limit those activities. One question I have still not received an answer for is, if we know a student is under the influence, why would we allow them to drive away from the school? It’s not just a liability issue, it’s a safety issue for the student and the general public.
In August we will have rules proposals from the Departments of Public Safety, Social Services and Health, most of which relate to the Medical Marijuana law. You can follow this process by going to www.sdlrc.gov, in the left column click on Rules Review and under the “agenda” column you can find the proposed rules changes.
If you have any questions you can contact me at kevinj605@gmail.com.
