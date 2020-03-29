Greetings, P&D readers!
March has been an interesting month. From operating full force at the beginning, to developing and acting on contingency plans in less than a week, we have seen quite the change around here. This situation has likely affected all of us in some way.
At Pathways specifically, we will not be closing our doors. However, we are following the recommendations of our local, state and national governments on how to operate as a shelter. While we are still offering our services to those who need us most during these uncertain times, we are actively screening individuals who are entering shelter and sharing updated information with those in shelter. We are urging our clients to stay put unless they have to leave for necessary appointments. If anyone wishes to see our full contingency plan, reach out to me and I am happy to share it.
There are a few things I want to share with the public as we explore these unprecedented territories. Our day staff (Joe, Catherine and Jesse) all share the same office. For this reason, we are only having one staff member on site at all times. We are operating on a rotation, giving each person two days in the office during the week. The other two will always be available through e-mail or phone while they work from home. If you have business to discuss, please continue to call us at 665-8994 or e-mail us (e-mail addresses can be found on our website). We have also put measures in place to reduce staff and client contact as much as possible.
We have also put a hold on any furniture pick-ups or deliveries during this time. This will reduce our volunteers from entering your homes and eliminate the chance for transmitting or receiving the virus. Also, we ask that our generous community resists the urge to bring us any nonessential donations at this time. This includes household items and furniture. We will continue to accept food, cleaning supplies and hygiene products. If and when you are going to bring something, staff will gladly remove the items from your car so that you do not have to get out of your vehicle. As always, we will continue to accept financial contributions.
Lastly, I want to share that we will likely see an increased length of stay from many of our clients. With businesses closing their doors and schools out until May, our clients will have difficulty earning an income. This will make it hard for them to move into a new residence in a timely manner. In turn, this will lead to an increased waiting list. These are unfortunate effects of a much-needed order to reduce the spread of the virus in our community.
There is always hope and a light at the end of the tunnel – if we all do our part, we will make it through this and be able to look back on how we came together as a community to fight the pandemic. Please stay safe, stay healthy and follow the doctors’ orders!
February Statistics
• Emergency Shelter
Forty-seven unduplicated people entered shelter in February, receiving a total of 746 shelter nights. The 47 people broke down to 16 individual men, 6 individual women and 7 families with 13 children. Currently in shelter: 31 people (5 individual men, 2 individual women and 6 families with 13 children).
Sixteen clients successfully completed our program and moved into stable housing. 7 clients were removed due to rule violation. 24 clients carried over into March.
Our waiting list sits at 46 people: 9 individual women, 9 individual men and 12 families with 12 children.
• Homeless Prevention
Four households began Homeless Prevention enrollments in February from eviction notices for unpaid rent (2F, 2M, 4C). Two households were exited for program completion and a third was exited for non-compliance (failure to maintain contact). Total active enrollments in February: 14 households (8F, 6M, 12C). HP Services totaled $4,767.
• Rapid Rehousing
Three households began Rapid Rehousing enrollments in February (1F, 2M, 0C). One household was exited for non-compliance (failure to maintain contact). Two RH households were recertified for a further three months of assistance. Four households were exited for program completion. Total active enrollments in February: 14 households (7F, 8M, 12C). RH services totaled $3,550.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP)
Five households (3F, 2M, 2C) received services totaling $2,032. Two households were at risk of homelessness. Three households were literally homeless. 4 households exited with RH support or HP. One household exited with a Housing Choice Voucher.
• Current Needs
While we are encouraging social distancing, we do still have projects available for one person which will involve zero contact with anyone else. Our rooms for shelter are in desperate need of remodeling. We plan to tear the rooms down to the studs and rebuild from the ground up (one room at a time). Currently we are working on room 12. This will include hanging drywall, installing new windows, showers, sinks, etc. There are some technical skills involved. If you have an interest in helping, especially if you have some extra time, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
