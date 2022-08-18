When I first saw the news this week that the Yankton National Guard unit would once again be known as Charlie Battery, a feeling of warm nostalgia came over me.

That’s the name Yankton’s Battery C of the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion had gone by for almost 50 years before a realignment changed the local designation to Battery B — Bravo Battery — in 2012. As Charlie Battery, the men and women of that unit had endured so much, and through it, this community had melded with the soldiers in ways that it probably never had before.

