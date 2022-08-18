When I first saw the news this week that the Yankton National Guard unit would once again be known as Charlie Battery, a feeling of warm nostalgia came over me.
That’s the name Yankton’s Battery C of the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion had gone by for almost 50 years before a realignment changed the local designation to Battery B — Bravo Battery — in 2012. As Charlie Battery, the men and women of that unit had endured so much, and through it, this community had melded with the soldiers in ways that it probably never had before.
So, what’s old is new again. Tuesday’s press release from the South Dakota National Guard announced that the 1-147th is going through something called a Force Design Update this fall. This means an upgrade of the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that the units carry. Also, besides the two current batteries — Alpha Battery in Aberdeen (but moving to Watertown) and Bravo Battery in Yankton — there will be a third unit added in Sioux Falls. Through this restructuring, the Yankton unit will become Charlie Battery again this October, with all the pride and spirit that go with it.
(Deep down, though, the name really doesn’t change things, as the community has supported the Bravo Battery troops with the same energy as before. Then again, how many of us have absentmindedly said “Charlie Battery” when referring to Battery B? It’s so ingrained in us.)
Like I said, that’s what came to mind first.
However, the more I thought about this change, the more sobering it felt.
Part of this may have been due to a hangover from the column I wrote last week on the Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program, which unearthed a few dark memories for me of Charlie Battery at war.
That name had been around for a long time, but it became an urgently conspicuous factor locally in late 1990 when members of the Yankton unit were activated to go to the Middle East as part of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. I had friends who were part of that call-up, and I recall the anxious feeling as they deployed, because it all seemed so unreal.
After all the years and all the wars since, it’s easy to forget how the 1991 Persian Gulf War with Iraq dramatically altered how we saw the National Guard, and perhaps how some Guard members saw themselves.
Prior to 1990, a lot of people (both in and out of the Guards) viewed the Guard commitment as essentially “one weekend a month and two weeks a year” — which was literally the slogan the Army National Guard used as a recruiting tool in the 1970s and ‘80s — with occasional natural disasters thrown in. I suspect that several of those citizen soldiers never thought of it much beyond that because the prospect of wartime activation seemed so distant from the Cold War nuclear reality of those days.
But when Iraq invaded Kuwait and the U.S. drew a line in the sand, the script changed. That included life for Charlie Battery, whose members eventually found themselves on the other side of the world facing ominous uncertainties. The crisis was filled with slow-motion, open-ended dread, but it actually played out quickly and decisively. When Charlie Battery returned home, I remember some of the soldiers saying how heartened they were by the family and friends on hand to greet them.
From that moment on, the world changed for units like Charlie Battery. The wartime aspect of the Guard commitment was more real than ever because, having recovered from our post-Vietnam doubts and having entered the post-Cold War era, the prospect of military mobilization became far more viable.
It also changed everything for those families and friends, for they eventually found themselves invested in something unimaginable.
In the wake of 9/11, Charlie Battery was activated three times in the 2000s, and it was the 2005-2006 tour that will always be remembered for harrowing reasons, as I touched on last week. The unit lost four soldiers on that deployment, with others injured. All this hit Yankton like a sledgehammer.
When Charlie Battery came home in September 2006, more than 30,000 people lined the streets of this town to welcome them back in one of the most stirring displays of appreciation Yankton has ever witnessed.
With that, the name Charlie Battery came to represent something special, even sacred, in the minds and hearts of people here.
But it came at a price ...
That, too, is attached to the Charlie Battery legacy.
Now, that name is coming home where it belongs. It means a lot here to a community that has cheered, worried and wept with these soldiers through the best and worst of times.
For Yankton, Charlie Battery is more than a name. It’s part of who we are.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.