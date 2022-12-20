‘Tis the season to be jolly! For many, the holiday season is a time to spread cheer, connect with family and friends, and celebrate togetherness, but for others, the holidays can be less cheerful and more stressful. Here are some tips on how to take care of your mental health during this holiday season.
1. Acknowledge your feelings: Not everyone will be holly jolly all throughout the holiday season, and that’s ok. Acknowledge and accept your feelings as is, rather than placing judgment on them.
2. Be realistic: It’s OK if the Christmas tree doesn’t stand perfectly straight, the turkey is burnt, or if the Christmas cards didn’t get sent out on time. Remind yourself of what you can and cannot control and what the holidays are really about.
3. Engage in self-care: The holiday season isn’t only about giving gifts to others. Give yourself the gift of self-care. This could be as luxurious as a massage, dinner out by yourself, or as simple as taking 15-minutes to yourself.
4. Set a budget: When it comes to gift giving, it’s easy to get caught up in the lavish gifts seen in all the stores, on and offline. Set a budget and make a plan when buying gifts. This can lessen the stress on your wallet and your mind when you are searching for that special gift.
5. Maintain healthy habits: Just because it’s the holiday season, doesn’t mean to let your healthy habits take a break. Make sure you continue to eat healthy, engage in daily exercise, and keep a regular sleep schedule.
6. Ask for help: Reach out to friends, family or colleagues. Support can help lessen the side effects of the season and help increase emotional relief. If you continue to struggle, make sure you are seeking professional care.
If you or someone you know is struggling this holiday season, help is available. To find a behavioral health provider in your area visit https://dss.sd.gov/behavioralhealth/services.aspx or call the South Dakota Treatment Resource Hotline at 1-800-920-4343. Help can also be found by calling 211 or texting your zip code to 898211. Also check your health plan as you may have an Employee Assistance Program that can provide support.
Have a wonderful holiday season and a Happy New Year!
Shalea Schloss is a psychiatric social worker at the Human Services Center. The mission of the Human Services Center (HSC) is to provide individuals who are mentally ill or chemically dependent with effective, individualized professional treatment enabling them to achieve their highest level of personal independence in the most therapeutic environment.
