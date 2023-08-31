I encountered a word this week that I haven’t thought about much in years. And in the broader scheme of things, perhaps that’s part of the problem.
The word was “phonics,” an educational method for teaching students to read by connecting sounds with letters or groups of letters. It gives a child a basic skill of breaking down a word to decipher its pronunciation, meaning and usage.
I’m quite familiar with phonics (which is short for “phonetics”) because this is how I was taught to read long ago. Back in the 1960s, we had phonics lessons in school every day, spending many hours “sounding out” words, and it guided the development/evolution of our reading skills. (However, I still have a vivid memory of being in first grade and, along with some other classmates, pondering the rules governing the pronunciation of the words “now” and “know,” not yet realizing that those myriad rules for the English language sometimes defy reason.)
The phonics reference came up this week in a Press & Dakotan story with South Dakota Education Secretary Joe Graves, who has launched a voluntary program in the state to promote better reading and literacy skills among students.
Graves’ idea is interesting, in part because phonics has been supplanted in recent years by other approaches that, one could argue, aren’t producing the best results.
The New York Times published a story in June on the results from the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) testing, which found that 13-year-olds are recording their lowest reading and math scores in years. This decline was evident well before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted schools in 2020. (More on this in a moment.)
According to the education journal Chalkbeat, the NAEP results add up to “a striking collapse in achievement scores since 2012, after decades of progress in math and modest gains in reading. In reading, 13-year-olds scored about the same as those who took the test in 1971, when it was first administered.”
Stepping back a bit, the entire concept of teaching kids how to read can seem mind-boggling at times, for we may forget how sponge-like our minds are when we’re very young. Kids absorb so much and pick things up very quickly. The potential is truly amazing.
The decline in reading skills today is troubling and can be due to a few factors.
The school shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 certainly played a role in some of the recent decline. Chalkbeat noted that, since the pandemic began, students have learned at a slower rate, which has created a gap referred to as “learning loss.” This loss among “historically disadvantaged students” is even more pronounced. Also, students who have spent more time in remote learning situations have, on average, lost more ground.
But, again, the decline in reading skills goes back further than three years ago, so I would also suspect that our modern world is another culprit. While reading is certainly important, there are also more ways to get around the need to read. For students, if a laptop computer or tablet device can verbally impart lessons or instructions, reading skills for kids could suffer. Also, in a world where there are growing avenues of digital entertainment and video gaming, reading again may take a hit.
The trend is troubling on many fronts. Kids with poor reading skills tend to become adults with the same issues. According to a 2020 study by the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, low levels of adult literacy may be costing the country up to $2.2 trillion a year. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Education found that 54% of American adults ages 16-74 read below the equivalent of a sixth-grade level. “That’s a shocking number for several reasons,” the Forbes website noted, “and its dollars-and-cents implications are enormous because literacy is correlated with several important outcomes such as personal income, employment levels, health and overall economic growth.”
So, a return to the basics of phonics could be a good idea.
However, some may argue this point, particularly proponents of the “whole language” concept, which teaches kids to recognize words by sight and as part of a larger language construct.
Graves is not a fan of that approach. “Whole language didn’t teach children how to read,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “We had it right in 1955 (with phonics), but we got away from it.”
So, can the past lead us into a more literate future? Can the use of phonics reverse a long-term trend of decline and also help kids overcome the setbacks of the pandemic?
Since we can’t read the future, the eventual results of Graves’ project should prove interesting.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter (X).
