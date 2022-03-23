At the end of this 2022 session of the South Dakota legislature, there are five senators who are term limited. Under the South Dakota Constitution, no legislator can serve more than four terms in the same house of the Legislature. I am not running again because I have served four terms (eight years). The other senators who are term-limited are Blake Curd of Sioux Falls, Gary Cammack of Union Center, Brock Greenfield of Clark, and Troy Heinert of Mission.
One of the important issues that the Legislature addressed this year was the need to provide Board of Regents employees with the same 6% salary increase that other state employees received. Less than 50% of the funding for the university system comes from state funds and the rest comes from tuition and fees. Providing the Regents with a 6% increase in state funding would not have provided enough to provide BOR employees with a 6% raise — that would have required an increase in tuition. We were able to avoid that. The legislature appropriated an extra $8.6 million to the Regents so they could provide BOR employees with the same salary increases that other state employees received, without increasing student tuition. The BOR has committed to the legislature that there would be no tuition increases for next year.
Also included in the general appropriations bill was $55 million for 6% raises for other state employees; $20 million for broadband expansion; an increase of $8.7 million for tourism; an increase of $36 million for medical care providers; an increase of $20 million for airport construction; an increase of $41 million for general state aid to education; and an increase of $1.8 million for inmate healthcare.
One of the appropriations that the Legislature approved was $3.8 million to buy land and began planning for a new women’s prison in Rapid City. If the state is going to build a new women’s prison, it makes sense to build it in Rapid City as a large proportion of the female inmates are from West River. There will be work-release jobs available there and it may be easier to find employees to staff the prison in Rapid City. The women’s prison in Pierre is overcrowded. The average daily count in fiscal year 2021 was 435 and so far in fiscal year 2022, the average daily count is 469. I am disappointed that we need to build this new prison. Most of the female prisoners are in prison for non-violent offenses and I hate to see us building more prisons. I would rather see more efforts at rehabilitation and treatment and other efforts to prevent the prisoners from committing crimes in the first place.
One of the big issues this year, which may still result in a governor’s veto, is the issue of federal funding. This is a particularly big issue this year because there is so much federal money that flowed into the state. The dispute between the Legislature and the governor involves whether that federal money can be spent by the governor without any legislative approval or whether there has to be some level of approval by the Legislature. The agreement that the Senate and House finally reached was that if the federal money is for an existing program, the executive branch (governor) can go ahead and spend the money without further legislative approval, but if the money is for a new program or if it requires new policies or mandates, the legislative branch has to be consulted before the money is spent. The governor is concerned that this will require the Legislature to be in session longer each year or there will be a need to call special sessions, which will result in more expense and delays in approving the expenditures since we have such a short legislative session. Although the House and Senate reached an agreement on this issue, the governor has not, so she my still veto it.
