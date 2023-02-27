There have been few people in South Dakota’s political universe quite like James Abourezk.
A former U.S. representative and U.S. senator, an author, an advocate and a man of boundless passion, Abourezk passed away in Sioux Falls last Friday on his 92nd birthday.
In fact, Abourezk’s stature is such that some may find it hard to believe that his actual elected career was so relatively brief and so long ago.
After losing the attorney general’s race in 1968, Abourezk returned to the ballot two years later and won the House seat in South Dakota’s Second District (back in the days when the state had two representatives), replacing Ellis Y. (E.Y.) Berry, who retired after 20 years.
After one term, Abourezk turned his attentions to the U.S. Senate seat, which was being vacated by another longtime Republican fixture, the ailing Karl Mundt. In a bad year for Democrats — 1972 was the year in which incumbent President Richard Nixon crushed Democratic challenger George McGovern in a landslide — Abourezk won his race, becoming the first Arab American elected to the Senate. He served just one term before leaving; on the way out, he told reporters that he couldn’t wait to “get out of this chicken***t outfit.” He seemed restless and confined by the trappings of federal power.
Abourezk was a maverick who was unafraid to stand up to power or conventional political wisdom. Of Lebanese descent, he was generally critical of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, especially regarding Israel and the Palestinians. In this realm, his views were sometimes quite controversial.
On domestic issues, Abourezk, who grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, was a vocal champion of Native American rights, founding and serving as the first chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. He helped craft the Indian Child Welfare Act, the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, the American Indian Religious Freedom Act and the American Indian Policy Review Commission. He also worked with McGovern in trying to negotiate an end to the Wounded Knee occupation of 1973. Abourezk arguably did more for Native American issues than any other elected federal official in state history.
Abourezk and McGovern also went to Cuba in 1977 with basketball players from the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University as part of a unique gesture of diplomacy with the Havana regime.
According to his South Dakota Hall of Fame biography, Abourezk also led a 13-day Senate filibuster of the oil industry’s efforts to deregulate natural gas, but the effort was undone when President Jimmy Carter changed his stance on the issue.
After leaving office, he continued to fight for Native American issues, while also co-founding the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, which worked to protect the rights of Arab Americans.
Abourezk could also look beyond political differences. He was friends with staunch Republicans such as James Abdnor (who succeeded Abourezk in the Senate), William Janklow (who he first met in law school at USD) and Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater.
Now, in a time when South Dakota Democrats hold no statewide office and have only a minuscule presence in the Legislature, his standing as an elected Democrat in this state seems unique, even though, to be fair, Democrats here held a number of state and federal offices in the 1970s.
Nevertheless, Abourezk can be viewed as distinctly and fiercely passionate about his beliefs and his politics until the last days of his life. He was not a follower by any means, and he was a leader on issues that still might scare off other lawmakers. He was unafraid to challenge his own party’s leadership, which also contrasts him with these partisan times.
In that sense, he embodied the best of us, and he will be sorely missed. But his example will endure.
