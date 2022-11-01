Monday’s District 18 legislative forum in Yankton touched on several points, but one issue presents an unusual set of challenges.

That would be the repeal of South Dakota’s food tax, which was the first question posed to the four House and two Senate candidates during the Interchange/Yankton Thrive forum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.