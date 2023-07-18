Perhaps some people saw it as a piece of bad news in Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan that the annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event by the River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) is ending its run (or walk) this Saturday when the final such event is held at the Meridian Bridge.
It could also be seen as bad news that the event is ending NOT because domestic violence is no longer viewed as a significant issue in this community, state or society.
However, the good news in the decision is that it indicates an evolving perception and understanding of this dark, troubling topic.
But first things first: Saturday’s final Walk a Mile event is part of RCDVC’s annual Family Fun Day, which runs from 10 a.m.-noon at the lawn by the Meridian Bridge. It will feature various activities and carry the “Heroes” theme. The festivities will wrap up with the Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event at noon, which carries a more somber theme as it puts a focus on domestic violence within the community.
But a lot has changed since Walk a Mile took its first steps many years ago.
The event once focused on men wearing high-heel red shoes (with some at one point dressing in drag for the occasion) so that they could literally “walk in the shoes” of women who were potential domestic abuse victims.
However, the understanding of the issue has broadened, and women are no longer seen as the only ones impacted by domestic violence.
“So, over the years, it’s changed to ‘Walk a Mile in Their Shoes’ to be more inclusive and recognize that anybody can be a survivor of domestic violence,” Cassie Nagel, RCDVC executive director, told the Press & Dakotan.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, “1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking, with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases …” Also, 1 in 15 children are exposed to such violence, with 90% of them eyewitnesses to it.
Thus, limiting the focus of a domestic violence awareness campaign to a standard perception of a man injuring a woman ignores so many other facets of the issue.
“There’s so much more to this story than just physical abuse,” Nagel said. “Sometimes, physical abuse isn’t necessary because all of the other stuff works so well to keep control.” This can include stalking, economic leverage and emotional abuse.
Thus, moving away from the red shoes (and getting rid of the drag aspect, which was eliminated several years ago, perhaps because it might have been perceived as inadvertently making light of the situation) marks the start of a more constructive journey.
“If we want, especially young people, to get into healthy relationships, we have to start with healthy parenting relationships, because so much of that sets the stage for what we look for in partners and friends and in our other relationships,” Nagel said.
But one aspect of the campaign remains the same: the emphasis on the fact that domestic violence is a community concern. With reports of it turning up more frequently in police logs, it’s a message that remains important to address — red shoes or not.
“When we have a whole community response to this,” Nagel said, “the whole community also benefits from people being in healthy relationships and understanding those dynamics.”
