Amid the unfolding drama regarding the FBI search of the Mar-A-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, what’s needed now is also the one thing there’s too little of in this age of instant communication, hyperactive social media and 24-hour cable news ranting: patience.

The search — or raid, as some have characterized it — occurred early last week as part of an investigation, based on tips, that there was classified material at Trump’s Florida home. On Aug. 5, a Florida magistrate judge approved an application for a search warrant by the FBI. Because it was part of an ongoing inquiry, neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice (DOJ) would initially comment on the matter.

