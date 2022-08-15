Amid the unfolding drama regarding the FBI search of the Mar-A-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, what’s needed now is also the one thing there’s too little of in this age of instant communication, hyperactive social media and 24-hour cable news ranting: patience.
The search — or raid, as some have characterized it — occurred early last week as part of an investigation, based on tips, that there was classified material at Trump’s Florida home. On Aug. 5, a Florida magistrate judge approved an application for a search warrant by the FBI. Because it was part of an ongoing inquiry, neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice (DOJ) would initially comment on the matter.
But others have certainly spoken out, including Trump himself, who announced the search on social media shortly after it was completed. Many of his allies soon began echoing his claim that the FBI had been “weaponized” against him. Meanwhile, some progressives began promoting the incident as a continuation of the criminal conduct of the former president.
The drumbeat against the FBI and the DOJ reached such a level that Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference Thursday to announce the DOJ had gone to court to unseal the search warrant for the Mar-A-Lago operation, even though Trump himself could have released this document at any time.
Then, this situation took an even more startling turn. The Washington Post reported that the FBI was searching for material related to nuclear weapons, and when the search warrant was unsealed Friday, it revealed that the former president was under investigation for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. According to the Foreign Policy news website, “one set of documents (was) marked as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information, a designation for the most sensitive classified government information that is required to be housed in special protected government facilities.”
With that, America entered dangerous, uncharted territory. Assumptions and accusations are flying everywhere as new details (and new explanations) emerge in what is still, mind you, an ongoing investigation.
And that’s why patience is needed. Speculation is rampant, even irresistible, but we cannot draw conclusions on this extraordinary matter until investigators offer a more complete picture.
Unfortunately, it’s next to impossible to be patient in these times, and that adds to the risk here.
This alarming atmosphere is being fanned by political pundits and, especially, lawmakers actively trying to shape the perception of this matter before all the pieces are in place. Meanwhile, federal law enforcement is coming under harsh criticism and even physical attack (as was seen in Ohio last Thursday) for its role in the situation.
We need the truth, not gleeful damnation of a former president or ever-evolving excuses and scattershot counterattacks by the ex-president’s defenders.
This issue is too big, too serious and too explosive to be governed by reckless snap judgments and partisan posturing. We must have the facts, but we’ll likely see more political theater in the meantime.
