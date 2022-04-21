April 12 has come and gone, and that means that the House of Representatives has made one of the most important decisions in state history.
The House voted 36-31 to send articles of impeachment against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to the South Dakota Senate for a trial to determine if he should be removed from office. The Senate has announced that they will hold the trial on June 21-22.
Although 36 members of the House agreed that Ravnsborg should be impeached (exactly the number needed to move the resolution forward) there were 31 members, including myself, who voted No.
It was very clear from the beginning that I needed to see clear and convincing evidence that the AG committed an impeachable offense and that was the standard that I used as we moved through this process. For the same reason that the states attorneys did not bring harsher charges following the tragic accident, I also did not see clear evidence that this was anything more than that, an accident.
Many have asked, should we not hold the AG to at least the same standard as the rest of South Dakota? I say yes, and that is what happened. Last year alone, over two dozen South Dakotans lost their lives in tragic traffic accidents, and in no other cases were any drivers charged with more severe charges.
I also believe as an elected official he should be held to a higher standard, and I believe that has happened as well. I think the investigation into this accident went much further than any other traffic fatality in South Dakota. Additionally, this case has been in front of not only one branch of government, but two, the judicial branch and the legislative branch.
For me, there needed to be clear evidence that something negligent was done or proof that the AG lied to the investigators, and there was not clear evidence of that. Sure, some House members believed that to be true, but I believe that the constitution was not written on the basis on conjecture; facts needed to be present.
I was once told that you are always a no vote until someone can clearly convince you to be a yes vote, and that did not happen for me. I remained a no vote.
All in all, every member of the House has a reason for their vote and the process was followed and now moves to the trial in the Senate.
