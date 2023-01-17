Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the federal holiday that commemorates the birth of the civil rights champion who devoted — and ultimately gave — his life to drawing attention to, addressing and challenging racial and social injustice in America.
It’s also a day that offers politicians everywhere a chance to cite many of King’s insightful words that reflect the theoretical better angels of our nature.
However, giving lip service to the spirit of this American icon is one thing; living up to the words and ideals is something else.
One couldn’t help but notice, for instance, that certain politicians (including some from South Dakota) who were honoring King Monday are also promoting bans on the teaching of so-called “divisive concepts” in classrooms. That includes targeting Critical Race Theory (CRT), which is built on the premise that racism in this country has been shaped by the nation’s own laws and political agendas. The theory was first developed in the 1970s, the decade after King’s murder in 1968, in response to what was perceived as the stifled progress of civil rights after the Civil War through the mid-20th century.
Of course, you may better know CRT as something more sinister, at least as defined by some of those who were heralding King’s memory Monday. These people sometimes even use King’s own words as a means of criticizing CRT. In 2021, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, now the Speaker of the House, claimed, “Critical Race Theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught us.”
However, as the Axios news site noted, King “repeatedly brought up the legacy of enslavement and the need to address structural racism in 1967 — comments that scholars say were precursors to Critical Race Theory.”
According to the Rev. William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign, King “said to us that we must address fully systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation and militarism. … It’s dishonoring of the memory of King not to raise that full critique, no matter how unnerving, unsettling or uncomfortable it is.”
And that fact challenges the arguments against CRT or the legislation targeting the teaching of “divisive concepts” in schools.
What King sought in his quest for justice was for America to reckon with its past in order to build a better future for everyone. The former could be an uneasy and contentious exercise, but it could make the latter so much stronger.
That stance did not make King a popular figure in 1960s America; in fact, he himself was considered a “divisive” figure. According to CNN, some public opinion polls in the mid 1960s showed a majority of Americans had a negative opinion of him. Even in the wake of King’s assassination, one poll found that only a plurality of Americans felt sad about his murder and one-third felt he brought it on himself.
But perceptions change. And we change.
King’s legacy endures. It’s what we honor every third Monday of January. And it stands as something we need to remember, and on more than one day a year.
While the words of Martin Luther King Jr. still call to us and inspire us more than a half-century later, our actions speak louder now and tell the real story of who we are and what we aren’t — and how far we still have to go to reach King’s dream of justice for all.
