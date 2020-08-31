As of this writing, COVID-19 cases are surging in South Dakota. The hope that the pandemic would wind down by this juncture — just as schools and colleges are reopening for the fall — was overly optimistic.
There are a lot of issues that could be addressed at this moment, but one statistical curiosity discussed last week is briefly worth noting.
During a COVID-19 media briefing last Thursday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton offered some numbers on South Dakota’s coronavirus cases based on age groups. He noted that 36.1% of the state’s infections at that point were among people 30 years of age and younger, while just 15.7% of cases were among people 60 years of age and older. However, he also remarked that those 30 and under comprised just 10.7% of COVID-related hospitalizations, while those 60 and older accounted for 47% of those hospitalized.
A couple of deductions could be drawn from this:
• First, it’s clear now that COVID-19 does have a significant impact on younger age groups. While many of the warnings early in the pandemic focused (rightfully) on older people and those with underlying health conditions, younger people are also vulnerable, and this has become much more evident throughout the summer, when more public congregation was occurring. It may also be a looming factor as colleges return to in-class teaching and students tend to have more social gatherings.
• Second, the threat the coronavirus poses to older people is also clear, based on the high percentage of them that account for those hospitalized in the state. In this case, that is where youth seem to have an advantage.
• Third, the fact that people over age 60 comprise just 15.7% of cases would seem to suggest that a majority of people in that age group have taken the COVID threat seriously and have responded accordingly. They have likely practiced social distancing and have probably reduced their exposure to others. (Of course, changes in how businesses have operated in order to enhance safety have probably helped these people observe these measures.) Many of them have also likely donned masks to further prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus and/or offer themselves some protection.
So, a fair conclusion to draw is that the safety measures do work, and our population is demonstrating that.
And that perhaps offers some guidance for other, young residents. Taking the COVID-19 threat seriously enough to adhere to safety suggestions can offer protections, too. It’s not a lock-solid guarantee, of course, but it does seem to be producing results for those who are, it’s believed, more susceptible to the virus.
The recent surge in cases doesn’t change this point. In fact, it adds to the importance of using common sense and thinking about the health and safety of yourself and others, no matter what your age.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.