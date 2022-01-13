There’s coincidence and there’s irony. The two are often confused but aren’t the same thing. Sometimes, however, they can both apply to the same situations.
So it was in this week’s edition of our ongoing COVID-19 war and all the side battles and skirmishes being waged with it.
It was on display Monday night at the monthly meeting of the Yankton School Board. A few opponents of the school’s mask mandate showed up to again argue their case, this time under the guise of addressing the school’s anti-bullying policy, which was on the agenda. The anti-mask contingent accused the school district of violating its own policy by bullying people into wearing masks on school grounds during school hours. They condemned the board and demanded the policy be lifted, which it wasn’t.
By coincidence, this occurred on the same day Yankton County reported its highest number of active COVID-19 cases in more than a year, stemming back to the dark days of the fall 2020 surge. Also, the Department of Health’s weekly update on community spread across the state showed, for the first time in the pandemic, all 66 counties rated at high community spread. Even Harding County in the state’s remote northwest corner was not immune (literally), so you knew the latest virus spread was everywhere.
However, none of that mattered to the face-mask critics at the school board meeting, who were aggressive and confrontational in accusing practically anyone promoting mask-wearing of being a bully.
The next day, Gov. Kristi Noem delivered her State of the State address, in which she devoted time to ridiculing other states that had imposed stricter COVID regulations to deal with the 22-month-old pandemic. “They locked down, closed up businesses, shut schools, mandated masks, and it didn’t have to happen,” she said, overlooking the fact that she shut down schools in South Dakota in the first month of the pandemic, something every student and parent in this state can verify.
Noem also noted all the people who have moved to South Dakota to escape restrictions elsewhere. “They’re coming here because they want to be like us,” she said.
And by coincidence, she mentioned all this on the same day the state surpassed 20,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time in the pandemic and saw its biggest-ever one-day increase in new COVID infections. The Forum News Service reported Tuesday that South Dakota owned the sixth-highest infection rate in the country. (So, I guess those new arrivals really ARE like us.) And it was reported that few lawmakers attending Noem’s speech wore a mask even though cases have exploded everywhere since (and maybe because of) the holidays. When a state lawmaker announced the next day that he had tested positive for COVID, a collective gasp may have bounced around the capitol halls.
The timing of these declarations was curious and grim, suggesting that what’s happening on the ground — that is, in hospital ICUs, in homes under isolation and in private worries and prayers — isn’t factoring into the rhetoric. Reality, it seems, is what you say it is, not what circumstances dictate.
That’s also the irony here.
That aversion to reality is one of the big things helping to fuel the COVID surges that, frankly, ALL of us are weary of battling. The refusal to vaccinate or wear a mask leads to more opportunities for the virus to mutate into the next aggressive variant and move us into the next round of anxiety, case spikes, breakthrough infections, canceled events, mask mandates, health warnings and deaths.
That’s a controversial take, I admit, and there are those who will grow angry and cite information they found on the internet somewhere and maybe even accuse me of being a bully. So be it. It’s been like that for a long while now, and it gets even more pronounced with each passing month and most every new strategy proposed to rein in the pandemic.
But while many of us are vaxxing and masking to protect ourselves and others as best we can, there are those who are fighting, advocating, agitating and even litigating and legislating for the right to NOT protect themselves, to disarm efforts at a collective defense and, of course, to potentially sicken and endanger those around them.
And we’re the bullies?
THAT is irony.
