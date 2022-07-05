The Fourth of July mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, could help revive an issue that many people in this country may have let slide over the years: the specter of “soft targets” in the general population.
A soft target is a target — or, for more expansive purposes, a situation — that does not have a lot of defenses and is vulnerable to attack.
Something like, for instance, an Independence Day parade in the American heartland.
That’s what happened in Highland Park Monday. A few minutes after the 10 a.m. parade started, gunshots filled the celebratory air, and as of this writing, seven people were dead and more than two dozen were injured.
It’s a familiar, nightmarish refrain in this nation, like the echo of rapid gunfire. We have become a land of soft targets. Schools, grocery markets, churches, nightclubs …
Of course, it’s not the targets that are the problem.
We know that, and according to the debates, the problem is either there are too many guns or not enough guns.
The concept of the soft target is not new to this country. Technically, it has always existed, but it has rarely been thought about in such calculated, military terms in recent years.
However, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, soft targets were a serious domestic concern. In our wounded national state, we suddenly began to see and fear just how much damage an attacker could do at, say, a mall during the holiday season, a concert or a sporting event. Weaknesses are everywhere in an open society such as ours.
The issue faded as we began to recover from the shock of 9/11, but we still have so many soft targets, and the threat has never receded. Only the source has changed … in a way
In fact, gun attacks — and that is what they are — have been with us for years. So, too, has been our willingness to allow them, even forgive them, under a defiant banner of freedom.
Attacks on schools have moved us a little at times, but only a little.
Now, perhaps this attack on a Fourth of July parade — like one held in countless communities on the holiday — may have us thinking again.
Either way, we are forced to realize that we have many soft, vulnerable targets that are tempting only because they are comprised of people. And it is impossible to police and protect them all.
As we’ve seen, the solution of “good guys with guns” is not the answer, even when those good guys are right there, as we witnessed in Uvalde, Texas.
Law enforcement was also on hand at the Highland Park parade. But unless they are right at the flashpoint of the attack carried out with semi-automatic weapons, the damage will still be done.
If we are willing to live in a nation in which we choose to be powerless to control such weapons, we must also be willing to live and die with the collateral consequences of that freedom: a land where anything or anyone is open to attack.
