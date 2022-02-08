South Dakota voters may be asked to weigh in on a significant expansion of sports betting this November, if a joint resolution can make it out of the Legislature.
That’s a big “if” at this point, mind you.
Nevertheless, the South Dakota Senate approved Senate Joint Resolution 502 Monday by the thinnest of margins, 18-17. It now heads to the House.
The measure would put a constitutional amendment before voters this fall that would allow “wagering on sporting events via mobile or electronic platform.” These bets would go through the Deadwood casinos, which were granted the legal right to engage in sports betting in 2020.
This measure creates some interesting questions, which state residents may be asked to answer this fall.
Gambling can be viewed from many angles, and it’s certainly a contentious issue in a broad scope. It’s popular; in some extreme instances, it can also be destructive. It’s viewed as a vice, but it’s also been embraced by the state as an important source of revenue — a sort of voluntary tax — to bolster what is typically a tight budget.
Sports gambling has taken the matter beyond the video lottery machines that can be found everywhere across the state. While technically illegal here, sports betting is already happening online, and out-of-state casinos are luring people in for such wagering. Because of that, voters decided in 2020 to allow Deadwood casinos and Native American tribes to get into betting on sporting events in order to provide a new source of revenue and keep some of that money within these borders.
SJR 502 expands it, reaching out from Deadwood to cover South Dakota. Native American tribes would also be allowed to take online bets from across the state
“The main thing of this right now is to keep the money in South Dakota,” said Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland), the prime sponsor of the legislation. “This will benefit South Dakota.”
It would also make this state more competitive for that kind of money. Currently, nearly 20 states allow online wagering, including Iowa, Montana and Wyoming, according to The Associated Press.
And it would bolster the state’s tourism industry, which could promote such gambling as a means of luring out-of-state visitors.
Ultimately, then, voters may be asked to address an age-old issue: the merits of gambling versus the downfalls of it. We’ve been down this road before with Deadwood gambling, tribal gaming, video lottery and the first steps of sports gambling. Is the state ready to take that next step? As we weigh the benefits, are we prepared to deal with the potential consequences?
That’s what is at stake in Pierre, and possibly, on the ballot this November. As we saw with such efforts as the ill-fated Port Yankton casino proposal, gambling stirs a lot of strong opinions as it presents many enticing financial possibilities and worrying social drawbacks.
If SJR 502 qualifies for the ballot, you can bet it will generate some interesting debate this fall.
