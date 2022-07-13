Greetings, P&D readers!
Can you believe we are already halfway through 2022? July marks the start of my seventh year with Pathways, and I am very proud of how much our organization has grown to this point. It’s wonderful to see how much support we have received from the community over the past six years. When we have a need, our supporters have always stepped up to help us accomplish our goals.
Speaking of goals, we are currently in the middle of a fundraising campaign to “Dignify Our Rooms.” This is an effort to raise funds that will help us purchase brand-new uniform furniture for all of our shelter rooms. While this may seem like a “want” rather than a “need,” I assure you that this project will increase the efficiency of staff and the dignity of our rooms. The furniture we will purchase is from American Bedding Manufacturers. We purchased bunkbeds from this company for our “Night by Night” shelter, Community Transition Program and Tier 2 rooms. These bunk beds have been extremely easy to clean and maintain, as they are made from durable metals. Through this campaign, our goal is to raise $60,000 to purchase bunkbeds for all family rooms, storage units (dressers) for all rooms, and end tables for all rooms. Having all rooms fully furnished will give our clients ample sleeping quarters and sufficient storage for their clothing and other personal items.
To help with this campaign, we are bringing back Cardboard City on Friday, July 15, from 6-8 p.m.! Edward Jones has generously agreed to sponsor this year’s event. Ben’s Brew Station is hosting us, with Grind N’ Griddle Food Truck providing some tasty food for the event. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at www.yanktonpathways.org/cc2022. Please consider joining us to hear about all of the important work our team is accomplishing at Pathways.
A quick expansion update: We are currently in the middle of Phase Two, which consists of a few projects; the first of which is to create Transitional Housing space. We have ordered a three-bedroom Governor’s Home that will replace the existing structure at 504 E Fourth Street. The existing structure will be economically torn down, meaning we will find ways to re-use as many pieces of the structure as possible. Governor’s Homes currently take about 16 months from order to delivery, so we’re looking at an install date around September 2023.
Part two of Phase Two consists of converting our Case Manager’s office into an ADA accessible shelter room. We currently have no accessible rooms, so this is an important step in the direction of having ample amenities for anyone in need. This project also consists of adding a wheelchair ramp that will allow access to all public areas of the shelter.
Part three of Phase Two involves some minor cosmetic repairs to the structure at 500 E 4th, which we are currently using for office space and meeting areas for staff, clients and partner agencies to hold life skills courses. We will finish shingling on the north roof, add gutters and downspouts, and add a wheelchair ramp to the south entrance, which will replace the sloping concrete steps and provide access to anyone needing to use this building.
I look forward to providing more updates about Phases Two and Three as the year progresses. In the meantime, enjoy your month of July and make the most of every day!
Thanks for reading,
———
JUNE STATISTICS
• Tier 2 (10 rooms)
— 881 nights; 49 people in 22 households entered shelter in June (14F, 13M, 22C). Of the 22 households: 11 families with children, 7 individual men and 4 individual women.
— Current Waitlist: 11 families with 11F, 3M and 39C (53 people)
— Currently in Tier 2: 25 people; 12 family households (6F, 4M, 10C);6 single member households (3F, 3M)
• Tier 2 Exits by Household
— Successes: Four households exited to permanent destinations. Three to rentals of their own and one to family on a permanent basis.
— Neutral: Two households decided to leave before program completion. Three households were exited after reaching their 90-day limit in shelter.
— Nonsuccesses: Two households were asked to leave after curfew violations. One household was exited after criminal action (arrested on parole violation after staff found paraphernalia).
• Night by Night (20 beds) — 171 nights; 30 clients (10F, 20M); Six clients had only one bed night in June. Seven clients had ten or more bed nights. The client with the most bed nights in June had 20.
• NBN Exits
— Successes: None
— Neutral: 2 clients went 30 days without an engagement
— Nonsuccesses: None
• CTP (2 rooms) — 160 nights; 7 clients (male-only program); 2 new clients in June
• CTP Exits
— Successes: One exit to permanent housing
— Neutral: One exit at 90-day max time.
— Nonsuccesses: Three noncompliance exits (two for missed curfew, two for failed UA with Parole)
• Homeless Prevention — Two new HP enrollments in June (1M, 2F, 2C). HP services for June are estimated at $1,950.
• Rapid Rehousing — Three new households began Rapid Rehousing enrollments in June (1F, 2M, 2C). RH services for June are estimated at $4,000.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP) — No services in June.
• Current Needs — If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated wish list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give. We have updated this to show which items are needed at our main facility, and which items go to our Donation Center.
If you are interested in donating your time, please find our updated volunteer opportunities listed at www.yanktonpathways.org/volunteer.
If you are interested in supporting our mission monetarily, we can accept cash, check, debit/credit cards, PayPal, or even stocks and marketable securities (no crypto, yet!).
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
