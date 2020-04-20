There’s a disturbing irony in the fact that, as America surges past 775,000 known COVID-19 cases and nears 41,000 deaths from the virus, protests have sprung up in parts of the nation targeting the shelter-in-place policies designed to contain an unstoppable virus and save as many lives as humanly possible. The protesters advocate getting their liberties restored, getting the economy restarted and getting life back to something akin to normal.
The protests, which have a vibe of being coordinated, have been unfortunately spurred on by President Donald Trump himself in the latest discouraging twist in what has been a flawed, disconnected national response to a global pandemic.
The protesters want to see the shelter-in-place orders issued by some governors to be repealed because they infringe on civil liberties. In the process, these protesters are also defiantly ignoring social distancing practices that have been encouraged by health care professionals and politicians, and have been vigorously, even surprisingly, embraced by most Americans.
Now, these efforts aimed at “bending the curve” that could lessen the crush on hospital resources and save lives are being likened to socialism and/or fascism. It’s also turned into a new flashpoint in a culture war between the left and the right, freedom and slavery, science versus free will and whatever else.
Meanwhile, the president’s role on this has been difficult and confusing. Early last week, he declared he had ultimate, total control over how this nation deals with the pandemic, superseding the will of states and their governors. A couple days later, he conceded that the governors must take the lead in how their states respond to the pandemic. But the next day, he took to Twitter with messages to “LIBERATE” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia, three states with Democratic governors who had imposed shelter-in-place orders. All this came after he had retweeted a Twitter post that used the hashtag #FireFauci, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the national pandemic task force, who has become the face of this nation’s medical response to COVID-19 and whose thoughts on dealing with the pandemic occasionally appear to conflict with Trump’s visions on how to proceed. (A popular cry of some protesters this past weekend was “Fire Fauci.”)
The protests generally fly in the face of public sentiment. Polls consistently indicate that Americans are supportive of these public measures and are, in fact, leery of efforts to open up the economy in short order — or at least before the coronavirus is under control, which clearly won’t be in short order.
Frankly, our national response to this pandemic has been poor. According to numerous reports, this country was slow to respond to the virus threat and didn’t take the matter seriously at the highest levels until the crisis was nearly upon us. This has created a desperate lack of vital medical supplies and testing, a painful absence of national coordination and, now, very mixed messages on how to move forward.
The economy is certainly important and must be addressed, but we must not sacrifice lives for the sake of that bottom line.
Instead, what should be kept in mind by the White House, the protesters and Americans is an observation made by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of Pakistan, who recently said that, in effect, we know how to revive economies but we don’t know how to revive the dead. As we fight this virus, in whatever we do and however we plan, that’s what matters above all else.
