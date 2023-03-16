In the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley’s largest bank last weekend, I can only add this: Charges by some lawmakers and commentators that the bank went belly up because of “wokeness” is, at least, an original take that veers away from the usual suspects in the matter. (The accusation is also ridiculous, but that’s a digression.)

What happened last weekend is filled with complex financial lapses that must be dealt with, but the broad brushstrokes paint a familiar picture of banking institutions that got reckless mostly because they could.

