In the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley’s largest bank last weekend, I can only add this: Charges by some lawmakers and commentators that the bank went belly up because of “wokeness” is, at least, an original take that veers away from the usual suspects in the matter. (The accusation is also ridiculous, but that’s a digression.)
What happened last weekend is filled with complex financial lapses that must be dealt with, but the broad brushstrokes paint a familiar picture of banking institutions that got reckless mostly because they could.
America’s financial history over the last century has been built, in part, upon hard experiences that are then mostly forgotten when times are good. If I had a nickel for every time that happened, I would apparently have more assets on hand than the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which got caught owing far more money than it had when the economic landscape shifted.
According to USA Today, SVB grew into the nation’s 16th largest bank in part because it invested depositors’ funds in seemingly secure long-term bonds when those rates were near zero. But as interest rates were raised in order to tamp down inflation, the price of those old bonds tumbled. At one point, SVB lost $160 billion in value in a 24-hour period, and panicked depositors then began withdrawing their money. SVB only had a fractional reserve, so it owed far more money than it had on hand. It led to a collapse that impacted numerous tech startups and other wealthy investors and depositors.
Two days later, Signature Bank in New York also went down, and a few others have shown warning signs since.
These banks got into this position out of a quest for profits using depositors’ funds. The investments seemed safe, but bank officials were slow to respond as inflation hikes gradually ate into the bond values. Of course, when the feds offer safety nets, it may make such risky behavior more tempting.
But one big problem, in general terms, was that the rules had been changed. It’s an old story authored by bipartisan culprits.
After the Wall Street crash of 1929 helped take the economy down, Congress enacted the Glass-Steagall Act in 1933 to prohibit banks from using depositors’ funds to build corporate profits. Rules were also enacted requiring banks to have more money on hand, and entities were set up to insure deposits and scrutinize banking activity.
This eventually revived the damaged faith in the banks. As former Clinton economic advisor Robert Reich wrote, these regulations made commercial banks “boring” but stable.
By the 1960s, however, federal regulators gradually began taking a more flexible view of Glass-Steagall, allowing commercial banks to engage in broader activities. This eventually led to the repeal of Glass-Steagall under President Bill Clinton’s watch in 1999.
Nine years later came the devastating 2008 market crash, which Reich believes was a direct result of enthusiastic financial deregulation. This upheaval resulted in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was a relative Band-Aid compared to Glass-Steagall. (Ironically, former Rep. Barney Frank — the “Frank” portion of the act — was on the board of Signature Bank.) Meanwhile, President Barack Obama signed off on a taxpayer-funded bailout of some large, reckless banks — the “too big to fail” failures — that has never been forgotten by a bitter public, nor apparently by some enterprising bankers.
The lesson didn’t last long. In 2018, President Donald Trump signed legislation that rolled back much of Dodd-Frank. (Silicon Valley Bank chief executive Greg Becker, who reportedly sold $3.6 million in SVB stock less than two weeks before the bank went down, was a strong supporter of that rollback.) Once more, the line between commercial banking and investment banking was blurred.
And here we are again, at least to a limited extent at this point.
Back in the 1950s when Glass-Steagall was in full force, the banking sector was responsible for just 10-15% of U.S. corporate profits, according to the Guardian of London. That rose to 30% in the 1980s and 40% by 2001 after Glass-Steagall’s repeal. In the process, some people made a ton of money while others were left in a lurch when reality arrived. That, too, is an old story.
Once more, we’re seeing demands for renewed banking regulation to rein in such behavior. Some economists are even calling for Glass-Steagall to be resurrected to separate commercial banking from investment banking. It would be an old law applied to a new age of digital banking and cryptocurrency, but its spirit remains sound. As Reich noted, perhaps the best thing that could occur now is to make banking boring again.
That may not happen and this cycle could spin on, even though history has warned us repeatedly of the follies of the expansive pursuit of profit using other people’s money.
Alas, the biggest lesson we learn from our mistakes, it seems, is that we never truly learn much at all.
