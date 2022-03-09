While most all other employees of the car dealership where I worked in 1997 were heading for the exits at 5:30 p.m., I was listening to Paul Harvey relate another of his “The Rest of the Story” tales on WNAX because I was slated to work until 8 p.m. that night. I was dutifully standing in the showroom listening to the radio and watching the car lot in event someone was car shopping after work.
It was then I learned a little-known fact about a huge, new ocean liner racing for New York from Southampton, England in 1912, a record-breaking voyage attempt being run in spite of six warnings about icebergs.
At launch, Titanic was 882.5 long (2.5 football fields) and about 92.5 feet wide, nine stories high, the largest man-made moving object in the world when it set sail. It took three years and three million rivets to build. Fitters used 10,000 light bulbs to illuminate all nine decks of Royal Mail Ship (RMS) Titanic. Buildout cost was $7.5 million. More than 15,000 men worked on the ship in construction in Belfast.
Those aboard Titanic consumed 14,000 gallons of potable water daily. It would have been more but 1,000 bottles of wine were also available, many consumed by those celebrating the 13 couples aboard who were on their honeymoon. Ship’s stores also include 40,000 eggs for breakfast, a lot of omelets.
But folks below decks, in the holds, were fighting an insurmountable challenge even as the 2,223 first-, second- and third-class passengers and crew boarded the Titanic.
Because of the size of the ship, engineers who designed the “unsinkable” liner had built three-story tall coal bunkers below because that much coal was required to stoke the 29 colossal boilers located in six boiler rooms below.
As many as 179 “firemen” or stokers, manually shoveling coal into the boilers, were working around the clock to keep the boilers at a temperature of 400 degrees to make steam to turn the giant props.
Such information was provided by one of the “firemen” or stokers, John Priest, who survived not only the sinking of the Titanic but three other ship sinkings as well.
Reports indicate the boilers consumed 500 to 600 tons of coal each day. Google reports each modern rail car today carrying coal has a capacity of 116 tons. That means those firemen were shoveling four to six train carloads of coal into the boilers daily.
Titanic was one of the biggest ships of its time. Its propellors were just as huge. Titanic had two props, each with three blades. They were taller than the east wall of The Walnut, measuring 23 feet, six inches and weighed 38 tons each. A team of 20 horses was required to pull each of the propellers to the build site in Belfast, Ireland.
Google information about the ship. It is intriguing. Capacity of Titanic was 2,435 passengers and a crew of 892. All that coal being shoveled into the boilers could push that leviathan of a vessel to 24-26 miles per hour.
Titanic had an impressive ratio of private bathrooms to passengers, more than any other ship in 1912. Virtually all suites on B and C decks had ensuite bathrooms with flush toilets. Conversely, there were just two baths for third class. Reports that third class passengers were locked in were reported as false.
The only fortunate thing about the iceberg tearing a long gash in the side of the Titanic on April 15, 1912, was that it helped to extinguish the fires in the massive coal bins.
During an English Wreck Commissioner’s inquiry in London after the sinking, firemen on board the ship confirmed there was a fire in the boiler room when Titanic set sail at Southampton. Some said the fire had started as early as three weeks before the Titanic set out for its maiden voyage.
Titanic was capable of carrying 64 lifeboats but, in fact, had just 20. Only 28 souls were on board the first lifeboat launched after the sinking, rather than the 65 the raft could carry. The ship sank in two hours and 40 minutes.
Only 31.6 % of passengers and crew survived but the number could have been 53.4 percent had all lifeboats been filled to capacity. Lives lost from the sinking of the Titanic was 1,517, 500 more than live in Tyndall.
William Edward Minahan, a doctor from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, had his fortune read shortly before the voyage. The fortune teller predicted his death aboard the ship. She was right.
The plot of Morgan Robertson’s novel “Futility” bears an uncanny resemblance to the Titanic disaster. In the book, more than half the passengers die in the North Atlantic because of a lifeboat shortage. The book was published 14 years before the Titanic sank.
Much of the latter part of the movie, “Titanic,” tries to show how cold the water was in the North Atlantic.
Howard “Hod” Nielsen, former sports editor of the Press and Dakotan, told friends that he knew the North Atlantic was cold. He related the story of piloting his unarmed P-38 to take pictures of German defense and manufacturing installations in Europe during WWII. When the German pilots were chasing his plane out of Europe, he said he often purposely flew out over the North Atlantic, at which point the German pilots turned back.
He said they knew better than anyone the cold temperature of the water and they did not want to bet they had more fuel than Hod’s long-range P-38. Bailing out of their plane over the North Atlantic because they were out of fuel, meant sure death for them, just as it did for those 1,517 souls who perished in the sinking of the Titanic.
