The Nebraska Legislature has completed Day 50 of this 90-day legislative session and is in the middle of debate on bills that have been designated as a priority by senators, committees, and the speaker.
This past week, the Legislature gave initial first-round approval to LB 574, which would adopt the Let Them Grow Act and prohibit the performance of gender-altering procedures on minors. This legislation has been the focus of discussions and filibusters in the past few weeks as opponents of the bill raised concerns regarding discrimination and the consequences of denying the rights of parents and physicians to determine what is best for their children and patients. During floor debate on LB 574, supporters of the bill argued the proposal would protect minors from potentially permanent and irreversible treatments designed to alter their gender, specifically puberty blockers, hormone therapies and surgeries. Both sides cited information from various medical professionals, news articles, and organizations. After eight hours of debate spanning 3 mornings, a motion for cloture was successful and was advanced to Select File on a 30-17 vote. I am a co-sponsor of LB 574.
This week also marked the end of committee hearings for the year. A total of 820 bills and 22 resolutions were heard by senators and received input from members of the public. The Judiciary Committee, on which I serve, heard two proposals by Sen. McDonnell to try and address digital grooming. LB 106 would prohibit the use of an electronic communication device or social media to engage in certain conduct with vulnerable adults and subject violators of this law to a Class IIIA felony. LB 107 would prohibit the use of an electronic communication device or social media to engage in certain conduct with minors and subject violators of this law to a Class IV felony.
Additionally, the Appropriations Committee heard the budget request for the Department of Health and Human Services followed by a long series of bills seeking adjustments in funding to key programs, such as agency operations, developmental disabilities, public health, behavioral health, and children and family services. For example, Sen. Raybould introduced LB 736 which would create a one-time appropriation of $20 million to be used as state aid to Community Action Agencies to support capital projects. LB 539 by Sen. Vargas would appropriate $1.082 million for the Tobacco Prevention and Control Program to provide additional resources to curb youth vaping. Meanwhile, LB 663 by Sen. Riepe would appropriate $5.3 million to ensure the sustainability of CyncHealth, the state designated health information exchange and administrator of the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. The Appropriations Committee will now meet in the coming weeks to create a final budget package using the information and testimony they received during the public hearing process.
Upon the conclusion of floor debate and hearings each week, I return to Niobrara. While on recess this past weekend, I visited the Willows Assisted Living in Neligh, toured the facility, and spoke with residents about issues pending before the Legislature. One issue that concerns me is the closure of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in greater Nebraska. Last year, the Legislature increased reimbursement rates with LB 1011 and LB 1014. This funding served as a stop-gap to help nursing home, assisted living, and long-term care facilities deal with the impacts of COVID-19. However, many senior centers in the area are struggling with employee retention, the lingering effects of the pandemic, and rising operating costs resulting from inflation. Pending legislation by Sen. Dorn to increase reimbursement rates, LB 129 and LB 131, await consideration by the Appropriations Committee.
On March 28, the Legislature will begin all-day floor debate with late-night sessions to account for the filibuster. Once all-day sessions begin, I am hopeful the pace of filibusters slows. While the Legislature has stalled in recent weeks, I remain optimistic that key legislation including the budget and voter ID can be passed before the Legislature adjourns for the year.
Feel free to call my office anytime to (402) 471-2801 or email me at bdekay@leg.ne.gov. My mailing address is: Sen. Barry DeKay, District #40, P.O. Box 94604, State Capitol, Lincoln, NE 68509.
