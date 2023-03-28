The Nebraska Legislature has completed Day 50 of this 90-day legislative session and is in the middle of debate on bills that have been designated as a priority by senators, committees, and the speaker.

This past week, the Legislature gave initial first-round approval to LB 574, which would adopt the Let Them Grow Act and prohibit the performance of gender-altering procedures on minors. This legislation has been the focus of discussions and filibusters in the past few weeks as opponents of the bill raised concerns regarding discrimination and the consequences of denying the rights of parents and physicians to determine what is best for their children and patients. During floor debate on LB 574, supporters of the bill argued the proposal would protect minors from potentially permanent and irreversible treatments designed to alter their gender, specifically puberty blockers, hormone therapies and surgeries. Both sides cited information from various medical professionals, news articles, and organizations. After eight hours of debate spanning 3 mornings, a motion for cloture was successful and was advanced to Select File on a 30-17 vote. I am a co-sponsor of LB 574.

