The arts bring people together and build community, which is exactly what Yankton Area Arts has done in partnership with the United Way and the Parks Department in the creation of Yankton’s first Born Learning Trail in Westside Park. I would like to extend a very special thank you to the members of the Connecting Artists who have given their time and talents to the creation of the trail. We will have a special grand opening of the trail where you can meet the artists, experience the trail, and have a fun afternoon out! Join us on May 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the duck pond!
Beginning Monday, May 10, G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery will feature a new exhibit by the Siouxland Artists who have been serving the region for three-quarters of a century! They have been promoting art and artists by encouraging and supporting each other’s artistic growth, providing visibility for their art at local and regional venues, participating in community art events and working on cooperative projects such as the Alley Art project in Sioux City, exposing members to other regional artists, new forms, styles, techniques and so much more! The group meets in Sioux City on the first Tuesday of each month. Membership entitles artists to participate in their yearly juried show, holiday and other local art shows, and creative retreats and workshops. You can find Siouxland Artists, Inc. on Facebook, and at their new website siouxlandartistsinc.com. The 2020 Juried show is on display at G.A.R. Hall through June 18 and a reception honoring the artists will take place on Friday, June 4, from 5-7 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
Yankton Area Arts is gearing up for summer programming!
• The 29th annual Kids Art Fest will take place on Tuesday June 1, from 5-7:30 p.m. in Riverside Park. Nearly a dozen local organizations will provide free make and take arts and crafts projects for elementary aged kids and their families. This event is sponsored by these fine patrons of Yankton Area Arts: Glenn & Bernita Mannes, Drs. Dan Johnson and Mary Milroy, Larry and Diane Ness, and Jason Nelson and Dr. Jill Sternquist.
• Following Kids Art Fest, the first of our Tuesday night Summer Concert Series will take place in the amphitheater at 8 p.m. The Yankton Area Summer Band is an all-volunteer concert band with 70-100 performing musicians each week. Join us for this summer tradition on June 1!
• Additional summer programming will include a Kids Art Camp that will begin mid-June and run for six weeks. We will be back on the bridge for our Meridian en Blanc fundraiser on July 17, and we’re looking forward to hosting over 100 artists at the Summer Arts Festival held in conjunction with Riverboat Days in August! More information will be available very soon, so watch our website and social media for more information.
YAA continues to seek volunteers to serve on our board of directors. The board is a group of volunteers who believe in the YAA mission and work to help further that mission while guiding the organization to positively impact the community and be sustainable long into the future! Board members are members of the organization who attend monthly meetings, serve on at least one committee and help with events throughout the year. Interested or have more questions? Contact one of our board members or staff with your questions. Ready to jump in? Contact us at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
Yankton Area Arts invites area photographers to participate in the annual photo competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. The annual Photo Exhibit is an area photographic competition, now in its 17th year, designed to encourage and recognize the talents of area photographers. The exhibit is open to photographers of all experience and age levels. Have you ever seen a photo or a painting and recognized a feeling, or a smell, or a memory? This year we are asking photographers to focus on one of our five senses and try to Capture Sound in their photo. What would it sound like to step into their photo? Photos must be submitted to G.A.R. Hall July 26-30 during open hours, Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. All photos must be ready to hang. Submission rules and entry forms for the competition can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org or by inquiring at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
YAA would like to remind the public of our year-round gift shop full of unique hand-made items perfect for every special event. We have Yankton puzzles, jewelry, cards, artwork, books, home décor, and so much more! You can purchase items in person during our open hours or by special appointment. Additionally, items can be purchased from our online gift shop at yanktonareaarts.square.site.
We greatly appreciate community support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday by appointment. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
