EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part of her report, which began last week.
Joint Appropriations met on July 26.
• During session, a funding for a consultant to assess the current 360 and shared living programs was made available between the Executive Branch and the Legislature. These are home-based programs that are served by Community Support Providers. The individuals participating in these programs have cognitive impairments that require assistance for them to live independently or with families.
There have been concerns brought forth to legislators by families regarding client needs and having access to the services. It was decided to fund the study with the Legislature taking the lead. The Office of the Auditor General was willing to take on the task of soliciting a vendor for the consultation and having a report completed with recommendations prior to the beginning of the 2025 session. Currently the consultant has been hired and is having interviews with many stakeholders to identify recommendations to support/enhance the existing program.
• Bureau of Finance (BFM) provided a report on the reversion of Federal Expenditure Authority. The Joint Appropriation Comm budgets authority for federal dollars not actual dollars. Agencies do not know if the federal grants they apply for will be awarded so the process is to estimate what the agency may receive and that is their request. For fiscal year 23, $643.3 million was the amount of unspent federal authority, which was 23.1% of the general budget. This means that there were fewer federal dollars that came to the state because grants applied for did not come through. Agencies that had applied for dollars did not get the requested federal dollars. The authority remains in the budget in case some dollars come from a different grant and the agency has the authority to spend those dollars.
Why is that important? We need to keep track of how much federal authority is in agencies and keep it at a level that is realistic. Most of the time there are state matches for the federal authority, so those matches are state dollars. We need to keep track of what is the authority level and at times agencies have come back in to reduce the authority levels if they are too high. That is called “right sizing.”
• The Department of Public Safety provided an overview of the special emergency and disaster special revenue fund financials. Each year, the Legislature backfills this fund based on what the expenses have been the prior year. This fund also has out of state uses of the special emergency and disaster fund. The National Guard has gone out of state to assist other states in emergencies. The states have an agreement as to how they will compensate the state providing the assistance. The department provided an overview from 2018-2023 on the out-of-state assistance and reimbursement. They also provided a listing of all the in-state uses in the same time frame and the state’s costs in supplying the assistance. Historically, the JT Appropriations Committee has not had the details of the costs of in-state and out-of-state assistance. As we go forward in the future budget years, the Department will provide a summary of the in and out of state dollars used for our assistance.
• Both BFM and LRC Fiscal presented interim revenue estimates. General fund receipts for legislative revised FY 2023 vs. Actual FY 2023 increased by .7%. A comparison of Actual FY 2023 with legislative-adopted FY24 is a projection of a 6.49% decrease. However, in analyzing FY 2023, there was an increase in one-time receipts of a little over $20 million. One time is just that — one time.
In reviewing the ongoing receipts, sales tax was down $6.9 million or .47%, lottery down $2.7 million or 1.52%, tobacco taxes down $968,000 or 2.02%, charges for good and services down $1.3 million or 9.37%, and severance tax down $1.2 million or 18.47%.
BFM is projecting an interim FY 2024 of $87.3 million more from the adopted FY 2024 budget. This includes the $96.7 million of obligated cash carried from FY 2023. This is a 3.82% increase. They are projecting decreases from adopted FY 2024 receipts of sales tax, lottery, contractor’s excise tax, insurance company tax, tobacco tax and charges for Goods and Services.
LRC Fiscal is estimating a 2.7% increase for the interim estimate for 2024. This is approximately $62 million. Decreases they project are in sales tax, tobacco tax, trust funds, alcohol beverage taxes, charges for goods and services, severance taxes and alcohol beverage 2% wholesale taxes. The difference between the two estimates is about $25 million. However, we are only through the first month of the fiscal year.
• The Bureau of Human Resources is now combined with the Bureau of Administration. The commissioner provided an overview of the rationale for the combination of the agencies. Various changes in the agencies were presented. There also was a presentation and discussion on the leasing of office space around the state and consolidating the services in one facility. Spearfish, Rapid City and Sioux Falls have or will have new leased facilities for state workers. Questions regarding locations were filed by the Agency.
• DSS presented an overview of Medicaid expansion to date and the unwinding data summary of Medicaid enrollment after the Public Health Emergency was ended. As of March 2023, the highest number of eligibles ever were enrolled in Medicaid was 152,987. As of July 2023, there were 116,333 eligibles actively enrolled. Due to new approvals and eligibility reinstatements, the total reduction in eligible enrollees is 36,654 since February 2023. Reasons that individuals could be determined to be ineligible for Medicaid include income exceeds the limit, time-limited program enrollment has expired, ineligible for other coverage groups, move of out of state, death, noncooperation with program requirements, or no longer entitled to Medicaid due to loss of SSI. The communication process for unwinding preparation was presented.
Thank you for allowing me to represent this district in the Senate. For questions/concerns, please contact me: Senator Jean Hunhoff — 605-660-5619
