The official changing of the guard at the Yankton Police Department (YPD) was formalized last Friday as Commander Jason Foote was sworn in as the new police chief, replacing the retiring John Harris.
It was the completion of a passage that actually started three years ago when Harris was named as interim police chief to replace the retiring Brian Paulson. However, that short-term commitment turned into full-time duty that allowed the veteran Harris to mold the talent that could lead the Yankton Police Department forward.
For Yankton, Harris was the right man filling in at the right moment, and the city was fortunate to draw upon his background.
To be clear, the YPD wasn’t in a shambles when Harris took over. At least from the outside looking in, the department appeared to be in sound shape, which is why City Manager Amy Leon brought in Harris for what was initially just a short-term transition. But Harris said he saw the potential in the department’s personnel and wanted to develop it, and the success of his effort can be seen in the fact that the two finalists for the chief position — Foote and Todd Brandt — were both in-house applicants.
But another thing that Harris did — or, shall we say, continued to do — was to keep the YPD engaged in the community. The department had done this before in various ways, and that outreach appeared to grow under Harris, with officers (and Harris himself) getting involved in community functions and providing a visible presence at many public events.
As seen through the prism of recent national issues, this effort to continually connect with the community is essential. Yankton’s police department not only works to interact with the public, but it also has developed strong connections in efforts to combat domestic violence, for instance. In some ways, these efforts may be just as important to the function of the police department as are “law and order” matters.
That same approach needs to move forward with a new chief at the YPD helm. Staying connected to the community — and being part of it — is essential. The department’s ability to do that has allowed it to develop a relationship with the public that appears in contrast to what is seen in other areas of the country these days. We cannot speak to those other situations, but it’s clear that Yankton has generally been doing something right. One of its vital mission statements now is to keep doing that and expanding on it.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.