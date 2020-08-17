The Yankton area caught a massive break last week.
A rare storm called a derecho — which is roughly a large storm of straight-line winds — blew across the northern plains early Monday and swept about 700 miles to the east to Indiana. The storm produced sustained winds up to 100 miles per hour for about 10 minutes in some places. It was likened to a Category 2 inland hurricane, it caused. It is believed to have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, especially in Iowa, which felt the full, ferocious brunt of this rare weather phenomenon. As of this writing, there were still thousands of people without power and without homes.
The break was the fact that extreme southeastern South Dakota was in the direct path of a portion of the storm in its earliest phases.
A piece of this monster system began developing over south-central South Dakota and started moving east-southeast late Sunday night. At about midnight, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls tweeted that it had detected approximately 250 lightning flashes over Yankton County in about a five-minute span. But it was basically unorganized atmospheric energy that caused the winds to increase for a time (and, of course, deliver next to no rain) before it moved on.
Once it got into the Iowa and Nebraska areas, the system blew up and became a monster.
The images from eastern Iowa have seemed more like things you see in the aftermath of tornadoes or hurricanes. In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, it was estimated that about 1,000 homes had been left “unlivable” by the storm, according to local media accounts. Also, satellite photos show large swaths of crop damage on the eastern side of the state; it’s estimated that about 10 million acres of corn and soybeans in Iowa alone were destroyed.
So the Yankton area can feel fortunate that it was part of this derecho before it really organized.
However, the impact it had — and continues to have — on people in Iowa, as well as Illinois and Indiana, should not be lost on any of us. There are numerous relief efforts underway to offer economic and material assistance to these people, who are really our neighbors and kindred spirits. The most convenient way to help may be to contact the American Red Cross via its website to help in disaster relief.
The people in the path of that monster should be in our thoughts, our prayers and our hearts.
