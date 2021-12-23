There is so much lore tied to the Christmas season — it swirls about us like snowflakes in a snow globe — and some of these items fly in from the unlikeliest places.
One of the most endearing and enduring came in the form of a letter sent to a newspaper in the 19th century.
In 1897, an 8-year-old girl named Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the New York Sun asking a very simple question: “... is there a Santa Claus?”
Years later, O’Hanlon recalled she originally asked her father the question. He advised the little girl to send the inquiry to The Sun because “if you see it in The Sun, it’s so.”
She wrote her letter, and it wound up in the hands of Francis P. Church, a longtime Sun editor who once covered the Civil War for the New York Times. According to the People’s Almanac, Church was a writer given to flights of biting sarcasm. Because he was the son of a Baptist minister, The Sun usually assigned him the task of responding to questions of a religious nature.
But Virginia’s letter provided a daunting challenge for Church. He could not dodge the truth of the subject, but his usual sardonic style would be inappropriate in this situation.
So he returned to his desk and crafted an answer, which was printed in The Sun on Sept. 21, 1897.
Public response to the exchange was overwhelming. The Sun reprinted the letter and reply every Christmas until the newspaper closed its doors in 1949. The phrase, “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” is recognized everywhere and in situations far beyond even the great reach of Christmas itself.
Church’s identity as the author was never publicly divulged until after his death in 1906.
Virginia later attended Hunter College, graduating in 1921. She received her Master’s degree at Columbia a year later. She began teaching in the New York City school system in 1921 and ultimately became a principal before retiring in the late 1950s. She received mail about her Santa Claus letter all her life, and she always responded by attaching a printed copy of Church’s reply. On May 13, 1971, Virginia O’Hanlon Douglas died in a nursing home in Valatie, New York, at age 81.
On this Christmas Eve, the Press & Dakotan offers you Virginia’s question and Church’s answer. It is an extraordinary exchange that will certainly live as long as Christmas and the spirit of giving endures.
The Letter
Dear Editor:
I am 8 years old.
Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.
Papa says, “If you see it in the Sun it’s so.”
Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?
Virginia O’Hanlon
15 West 95th St.
The Response
Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except what they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! How dreary would be the world if there were no Virginias. There would be no child-like faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We would have no enjoyment, except in the sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Santa Claus? You might as well not believe in fairies. You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive nor imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.
You tear apart the baby’s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest men, not even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance can push aside the curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. It is all true. Ah, Virginia, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding!
No Santa Claus! Thank God he lives and lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay 10 times 10 thousand years to come, he will come to make glad the heart of childhood.
