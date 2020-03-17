In these days of the coronavirus, it’s become grimly clear that the unthinkable can become the thinkable in no time at all.
This fact can also lead to proposals that, not long ago, would have been unimaginable from some sources.
On Monday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah spelled out numerous relief ideas for dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, and among the more startling was giving each U.S. adult $1,000 to help them cope with the sudden economic slowdown.
“Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy,” Romney said in a press release. “While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options.”
Another Republican, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, proposed direct payments to workers who are idled by the coronavirus outbreak. He even called for monthly payments for the duration of the economic crisis, which would also provide a measure of security and stability.
On Tuesday, the White House announced plans to pursue a similar course of action beyond, hopefully, a payroll tax cut — which, if you lose your job and aren’t on a payroll, wouldn’t do you a lot of good.
All this may sound somewhat familiar, and that goes beyond the fact that the U.S. also offered stimulus payments in 2001 and 2008.
Last year, entrepreneur Andrew Yang launched a Democratic presidential bid advocating the concept of a Universal Basic Income (UBI): paying each American $1,000 per month to help them deal with job displacement and other factors. The idea was one of those things that fell under the derisive title of “free stuff.”
Yang’s campaign failed to catch on, but his core idea is now taking on a life of its own.
Not surprisingly, Yang responded to the proposals made by Romney and Cotton by suggesting that all American adults should be given $1,000 per month for the duration of the coronavirus crisis — which could last six months or longer, based on the estimates that President Donald Trump offered Monday. (Yang, of course, also suggests making the payments permanent, but let’s leave that for another time.)
Providing economic relief and stimulus to Americans is a sound idea at what looms as a precarious economic moment. Bold action is needed to keep the economy treading water as we lurch closer to what could be a national shutdown. It would provide a little economic shelter to help weather this storm.
No matter what form it would take, it must put money directly and immediately into the hands of Americans — and not “trickle down” through corporate filters.
The striking thing is, this general concept, which has a long concept of political derision (see Sen. George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign), now seems to have bipartisan support, due in no small part to the uncertainty and anxiety that has been dramatically injected into current American life.
Helping everyday Americans to cope with this economic upheaval must be one of the priorities (besides safeguarding lives) of our lawmakers. It’s a path forward that must be pursued at once.
