Yankton is losing two prominent icons this week. One departure has been planned, while the other has taken many of us by surprise.
The expected exit is the retirement of Jerry Oster from WNAX. He’s been a mainstay at the Yankton radio station since the 1970s and is one of the region’s most recognized and trusted news voices.
Meanwhile, the surprise exit was made public last weekend when it was announced that JoDean’s Steakhouse and Lounge would be closing after 51 years on Yankton’s menu. This end came swiftly, with the restaurant pulling up stakes (and steaks) for good on Wednesday.
That’s a lot of news and a lot of meals that came off the boards this week.
We’ve known about Oster’s retirement since he announced it a couple of months ago, as I recall, after covering the legislative session’s final District 18 cracker barrel forum. So, we had time to prepare.
Through the years, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Jerry, which happens a lot among local journalists when you find yourself congregating at the same events and coping with the same hurdles. I always enjoyed talking to him, and after a while, it seemed like his presence at an event made it feel like an official “news” situation.
Jerry has been around the South Dakota news scene forever, or so it seemed. He told me this week that, back when he accepted the WNAX gig, a going-away party was held for him at his Aberdeen radio station, and it happened on the night of the 1976 Jimmy Carter-Gerald Ford presidential debate when the audio famously cut out for more than 25 minutes. (Diplomatically, I didn’t tell Jerry that I was still in high school when that happened.)
On a larger scale, Jerry fits in with a line of great talent that has graced WNAX since it went on the air a century ago. Growing up within easy, inescapable reach of the station’s signal (I had access to an old car back in the 1970s that had a lot of issues, including missing a radio antenna — but it could STILL pull in WNAX), I heard some memorable voices on these airwaves. For me, this included the likes of Norm Hilson, Bob Hill and Wynn Speece, among others. They were an indelible part of the station’s character. Ultimately, so was Jerry’s smooth voice, which hit all the right notes whether he was dealing with a weather event or moderating a political forum.
He’s also been a vital piece of Yankton’s unique media universe, which is something I’ve noted before but is worth repeating. Yankton has three radio stations that are robust in their news and sports coverage and general presence, plus the town has daily and weekly newspapers and a shopper publication. And most of these are locally owned. I cannot stress enough how unusual this is, particularly for a community this size, and it points to a strong commitment to local journalism. Radio broadcasters like Jerry have been essential to that equation.
The voice and the man will be dearly missed.
It feels oddly appropriate that Oster’s departure is happening at the same time JoDean’s is closing. (The latter beat the former out the door by one day, if you’re keeping track.)
JoDean’s billed itself as “a South Dakota tradition,” and there’s little disputing that. The business started by Jack Nielsen in 1972 thrived north of town before moving to its current location along Broadway two decades ago. In an industry where a dining establishment’s life cycle can sometimes be measured with a speed watch, keeping a restaurant open for a half-century is amazing.
To the very end, the business was known widely and drew in people from everywhere. Some customers made regular treks to Yankton specifically to hit the unmatched JoDean’s buffet. That kind of devotion is not something that can easily be replaced or earned.
I have many JoDean’s memories bouncing around my head (we held several Citizen of the Year luncheons there, for instance), but two things stand out right now.
First, when my mother was in the Yankton hospital while having a hip replaced over Thanksgiving several years ago, my sister and I decided to eat a Thanksgiving Day dinner at JoDean’s before going up to the hospital. (This was the first time I’d ever attempted to have a holiday meal in a restaurant setting rather than in a home environment, so this was foreign territory for me.) We pulled into a packed parking lot, then walked in to confront a swarm of people waiting in the outer hallway while all the tables inside were filled. Someone came over, took our names, and informed us we were “number 112” on the service line. Then a voice on an intercom hailed the next dining party: “Number 68!” With that, my sister and I bailed as we realized we probably would have been in line almost until Christmas.
The other memory is from when JoDean’s briefly served as a polling station for local elections. I will always maintain that Yankton had the best-smelling polling station in the state, as voters were wrapped in the rich aroma of beef, chicken and gravy while practicing democracy.
Alas, as of today, these things are past tense, just like Oster’s dependable voice and personable style.
These two very different components of Yankton’s identity will be missed in more ways than we can realize right now. However, we can also savor the memories, of which there are so many.
The newsman and the restaurant both served us well.
