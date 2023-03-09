We’re on the eve of one of the most contentious events I know of that doesn’t really involve politics, at least directly.
Sunday marks the annual arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST), when we all grumpily move our clocks one hour ahead — or “spring forward,” even though it’s still technically winter — and basically sacrifice an hour of sleep. A lot of us don’t appreciate this ritual, which is part of our biannual clock-shifting regimen. (The “falling back” companion piece in November gives us that lost hour back, but it comes with a cold, dark price.)
There have been attempts to do away with all this time switching, which is where the politics indirectly slips in. Lawmakers at state and federal levels have long proposed getting rid of these jumps between DST (the summer mode) and Standard Time (our winter setting), although this rollback would be complicated and potentially confusing. Incidentally, it’s been tried before — in the wake of the 1973 energy crisis — and it did not go well.
Anyway, instead of delving into that cranky debate, I’d much rather celebrate this moment. While I’m not overly fond of clock changing either, I can’t resist the uplifting shift that comes with our spring switch.
To me, the coming of DST seems like a salvation. After a winter of suffocating darkness, the arrival of more sunlight in the evening hours feels like life renewed and hope reborn.
Here, two very different memories come to mind:
• Years ago when I was still sports editor, I recall one evening in early December when I worked an all-nighter on a winter preview section. As I stepped outside for a shot of fresh air at about dawn the next morning, the angle of the gray sunlight momentarily caused me to think of early spring and the coming warmth. But then I remembered where I really was and the dark winter that loomed ahead. It was a deflating, even freefalling, feeling.
• Back when we had Monday editions of the Press & Dakotan not so long ago, I worked a lot of Sunday nights, including the first Sunday of Daylight Saving Time. My office windows face east onto Walnut Street, and across the road is the Dakota Theater. I recall looking outside on one of those Sunday evenings at around 7:30 p.m. and, instead of the cold night, seeing the light of the setting sun glowing off the theater’s yellow facade. It told me that I had survived another winter and spring was at the door.
I cherish that extra light when it arrives, even though the act of springing forward (or falling back) simply amounts to realigning our lives for seasonal sunlight patterns. Nevertheless, the prospect of having more light in the evening, of escaping the winter doldrums and its dark chains, raises me up in ways that few things in life can.
Ultimately, I guess I don’t do winter well. I’m not sure if it’s a sign of seasonal affective disorder or simply that I’m sick and tired of the long nights that consume me whenever I step outdoors after 5 p.m. or so. The darkness finally wears me down, and sometimes, it seems like all hope has been worn away, too.
But then, in early March (it used to be the last week of April when I was a kid, then the first week of April for several years as a young adult), my outlook undergoes a sort of resurrection. Nothing is dramatically fixed or cured or healed; instead, my world broadens with a little more precious daylight that thaws out something hopeful in my soul.
Technically, none of this would really change if we do away with either DST or Standard Time. (Deciding which, of course, would be one of the many complications in the process.) But the transitions would arrive incrementally and in their own casual time, and that would take some getting used to, I think.
Honestly, I would miss the current setup, for it feels sometimes almost like a miracle. For me, the time change is a sign of the demise of a long winter, and that’s a bright moment of transition never to be missed.
