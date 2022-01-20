The 2022 South Dakota Legislative Session began Tuesday, Jan. 11. I will use this week’s column to review my legislative responsibilities between sessions, before jumping into the current session.
Between the end of last year’s session in March to the end of 2021, I served on the Redistricting Committee and served as chairman of the Government Operations and Audit Committee.
Redistricting occurs every 10 years, following the U.S. Census. By law, legislative districts must represent virtually equal populations, with only a small deviation permitted. I attended many meetings, both in-person and remotely, for the purpose of redistricting during those nine months. I traveled about 1,100 miles in four days for the Redistricting Committee’s statewide listening tour, with stops all around South Dakota. In July, I traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, as one of three South Dakota Legislators who attended the National Redistricting Conference.
The final redistricting map adopted by the Legislature in November was a legally sound map that ensured strong representation for rural areas. Since 2012, Bon Homme County has been split into two different legislative districts. The final map passed in 2021 has all of Bon Homme County included in District 19, along with all of Hanson, Hutchinson and McCook counties, as well as a rural southwest precinct of Turner County. Douglas County was moved from District 19 to District 21. I voted in favor of the new map, which overwhelmingly passed the Senate and narrowly passed in the House.
Because of my work experience as a Certified Public Accountant and auditor, I was appointed to serve as chairman of the Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC) after the previous election. The GOAC Committee held meetings about once each of the nine months following the 2021 session. The purpose of the Committee is inquiry and review and we spent countless hours doing that, hearing from a variety of government departments and covering a variety of subjects to promote the transparency and efficiency of your state government.
The first week of the 2022 session included several speeches. Gov. Kristi Noem gave the State of the State Address, highlighting South Dakota’s strong economy and pro-business policies. Chief Justice Jensen gave the State of the Judiciary Address. He talked about a shortage of court reporters and about security concerns inside courthouses. Chairman Hopkins of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate gave the State of the Tribes Address, emphasizing the importance of teaching history and culture and promoting economic opportunities for the tribes.
Committee assignments are made by the Speaker Pro Tempore of the Senate, who is elected by members of that body. My committee assignments are the same for 2022 as they were last year: I will serve as vice chairman of the Education Committee, and will serve on the Transportation, State Affairs and Legislative Procedure Committees, as well as Senate Chairman of GOAC. The State Affairs Committee often hears the most significant or contentious bills, and most of the members of the committee are in leadership positions for each party. I still serve as Majority Whip after having been elected to the position by fellow Senators after the 2020 election.
I can be contacted at 605-660-6468 or kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.