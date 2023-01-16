The 2023 legislative session began Tuesday, Jan. 10. Committee assignments are made by the President Pro Tem of the Senate, Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown, who was elected by the members of the Senate.

My committee assignments for the 2023 Session include serving on the Taxation Committee, Transportation Committee and Tribal Relations Committee.

