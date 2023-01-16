The 2023 legislative session began Tuesday, Jan. 10. Committee assignments are made by the President Pro Tem of the Senate, Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown, who was elected by the members of the Senate.
My committee assignments for the 2023 Session include serving on the Taxation Committee, Transportation Committee and Tribal Relations Committee.
I will also serve as chairman of the Senate Education Committee. Duties include working with the committee staff and various stakeholders to schedule the committee meetings and put together the agenda. The Chairman runs the meetings which are typically held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The first weeks of session often have presentations from departments or stakeholders.
Legislators should hear from those directly involved with Education. As chairman, I invited Coy Sasse, the business manager of the Rapid City School District, and Tom Culver, the Superintendent of the Avon School District, to present to the committee issues facing K-12 school districts. With administrators from both an urban and a rural school, the meeting covered a wide range of topics such as the education funding formula, juvenile justice and truancy, special education, fluctuating enrollment and the challenges of hiring enough teachers and staff. South Dakota schools across the state have incredible teachers, support staff and administrators, and that includes the two administrators the committee heard from in Week 1.
