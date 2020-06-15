So far, in rural places like South Dakota — and in non-cluster, non-hot-spot places like Yankton County — the COVID-19 pandemic has followed a pattern, at least as far as public response goes.
There’s been genuine concern and considerable diligence in our COVID defenses, but we have also shown a tendency to grow weary of the social distancing, the hand-washing, the mask wearing and other recommendations. Sometimes, we allow ourselves to relax a bit and half-believe that the worst is past us and normalcy is knocking at the door …
But then a batch of new cases are reported close to home, and it seems to snap many of us back into line, or at least cause our stress levels to rise again.
We’ve been seeing that recently in places such as Clay County.
On May 17, the county reported its 15th positive COVID-19 test — which at the time was still lower than the counties adjoining it — and the number was parked there for a couple weeks. If residents in the county grew a little lax in its pandemic worries, especially with spring in full bloom and summertime slipping onto the radar, it was understandable. It may have created a feeling of safety, even though neighboring Union County has seen a big spike in cases tied to a meatpacking plant across the river in Dakota City, Nebraska. Still, things seemed under control.
But that’s changed dramatically in the last two weeks. Clay County reported three new cases on June 4, and from there, the number has skyrocketed as the county now has 66 cases. It was also the subject of an exposure alert last weekend when an employee at the Charcoal Lounge tested positive for COVID-19. Now, things look and feel very different. (The fact that a death was reported last week in Union County may have added to the anxiety.)
It’s not hard to sense the concern in surrounding counties, too.
The COVID-19 threat has not gone away with the arrival of summer. We may lose sight of the fact that, over the weekend, the U.S. recorded its 2 millionth case and that the national death toll has soared past 117,000 people. We are seeing dramatic rises in cases in several southern and western states. Late last week, Nebraska recorded 17 deaths in one day.
This coronavirus is not old news, even if national media coverage has shifted to social unrest and protests.
One thing that South Dakota officials have stressed in their media briefings is that the peak of cases will not arrive everywhere at once in this state. Whereas Minnehaha County was hit hard first, in part due to the outbreak at the Smithfield plant, the virus is hitting other counties at different times.
The COVID-19 threat is far from over for any of us. We still need vigilance in fighting this thing; we still need to take precautions and act responsibly. The arrival of new cases will always serve as an urgent slap in the face reminding us to do that.
kmh
