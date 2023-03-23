Today, Yankton is No. 1 in South Dakota AA boys’ basketball.
That sentence is a cause for considerable glee in this town, and it’s also a narrowly precise statement.
Last week, the Bucks traveled to the state tournament in Rapid City with a very respectable 16-5 record, the product of a winter filled with shining moments as well as a few rough patches. (At one midseason point —after opening the season unranked — they fell out of the weekly polls.) But Chris Haynes’ team put things together at state. (It actually happened well before that, since they won 14 of their last 15 games). The Bucks avenged three regular-season losses, which included a semifinal takedown of top-seeded Sioux Falls Jefferson. YHS then defeated Mitchell in the first championship matchup between the two basketball programs in exactly 100 years, which gave the moment yet another irresistible hook.
I got the chance to watch the Bucks play just one time this season, and that wasn’t until their SoDak 16 game against Aberdeen Central at the YHS gym earlier this month. What I saw was something only a mother could love — well, at least my mother anyway.
My mom was a serious basketball fan, but she especially appreciated a certain style of play. She had a thing for crisp ball movement, defense and transition. She loved players who created opportunities for others. During March Madness, she often latched onto teams that thrived on those characteristics.
So, it’s fair to say she would have enjoyed watching these Bucks flying up and down the court.
What I saw during that one game I attended was a team with great speed, relentless hustle and a lot of different weapons in the mix. They pushed the ball offensively and forced things to happen on defense with a swarming style of play that compensated for the general lack of post size. It was an aggressive, high-risk approach that’s beautiful to behold when it’s clicking but can make you nervous when it isn’t.
(Perhaps, if you’re old enough, it vaguely reminiscent of the legendary Miller basketball team of 1972 that defeated a much-taller Yankton club for the Class A crown by using a similar kind of high-octane game.)
Yankton’s 2023 title run was not an unlikely story by any means, but it was a lesson in what a basketball season is really all about.
The Bucks had to deal with some injuries and issues, including a difficult schedule caused by snowstorms that saw them play just two games (of their originally scheduled five) in December. That almost certainly didn’t help the team find itself early on, but it gave the players a ton of opportunities to figure things out and to gel down the stretch when they had to play 10 games — literally half of the regular season — in February. (Fun fact: February is the shortest month of the year, meaning Yankton was playing one of their up-tempo games about every 67 hours during the month.)
Which brings us to that opening sentence at the top of this piece.
Indeed, Yankton, which never got higher than fourth in the polls and was seeded fourth at state, was No. 1 in AA on just one day of the season, but it was the only day that mattered: the last one.
It happened because every season is a journey, and what matters is how much you learn and how you grow along the way and where it puts you heading into postseason play.
These Bucks wound up clicking when it counted most.
And that’s the point. It was the point when the kids were working on their game last summer, and it was the point when practices began last fall. It was the point even when games were snowed out in December and the Bucks lost three of four in late January. It was the point amid that flurry of games in February and it was the point when the horn sounded last Saturday in Rapid City.
The end product was a great team.
The end result was a state title.
And today, the reward is a whirlwind of stellar memories that will live for many, many days to come.
