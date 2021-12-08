Some folks are aware that this writer had an episode with COVID in October. It began in Rapid City when we were there for an Elks convo. Muscle cramps kept me awake all night Friday and Saturday.
Cramps continued to plague me to the point I had not had an hour sleep for six days when I dragged my weary self to the clinic on Thursday, which did not have time for me. I was told a nurse would call. So, I went to Walgreens and told the pharmacist I had not slept for six days. I am sure I looked — and smelled — like it. He walked me to a counter and handed me a bottle of magnesium tablets and another bottle of sleep aid tablets.
When I got home, I took four magnesium tablets and two of the sleep aids and slept six hours that night but, by then, I had lost eight pounds which I needed to lose. I had lived on bananas, an occasional peanut butter sandwich and a strawberry drink that Kathy loved in the nursing home. I still do not eat like I used to, which is good.
Now it was Friday when the clinic called and told me I could get tested for COVID. I drove through the parking lot, a guy stuck those fuzzy swabs in my nose and through the roof of my head. The clinic phone nurse called and said I was negative for flu but positive for COVID. But by that time, the symptoms had mostly passed.
It seems I get sick every six years. In 2006, I had type B1 flu, in 2012 I had pneumonia — twice, while trying to campaign for a County Commission seat; and in 2016, I had flu again. I was in the hospital just once, 2006, with B1 flu. When I remarked to a prominent county official that I had had a “touch” of COVID, he scoffed. But most folks do not escape COVID with just cramps. Do you suppose it is that nutritional supplement I have taken since Dec. 6, 2012, that keeps me going?
Now that I have tested positive for COVID, my natural immunity is even stronger, according to a practicing physician, a female radiologist from New York City. She told Fox News that her children had both been vaccinated against COVID but got it anyway. She insists that they will now have much stronger natural immunity against COVID in the future.
On her day off on a Monday, after I began feeling much better, my daughter Amy came into the living room and I was joking with her. She started to cry and said she was happy I was doing better because she was afraid that when she came home from work one of those sick days, she was afraid I would no longer be breathing.
I said, “Guess what. I thought the same thing. I could not get my breath last week and I called my brother, “Dan Good Car.” He brought me some “not available at the pharmacy” holistic tablets that had helped his breathing. Now my problem was solved overnight.
But I do not want the girls, daughter, Amy, or her daughter, Jenny, or anyone else to shed tears for me when I have “gone.” I have lived a life that has provided many columns folks say they have enjoyed since 1974.
———
My Shetland pony and I did not get along. She found temporary love with another pony and she bore a male “horse colt” that our Dad, J. Lyle Van Osdel, said was mine but I had to train him “today.” He was a fabulous horse, colored just like the pinto pony Tonto had, you know, the Lone Ranger’s buddy. I called him “Paint.”
I trained him to lead to the watering tank, to the bridle, to the saddle, to neck rein, fabulous horse but then he got distemper. Mom made ice packs which I kept on his forehead night and day for several days and he survived but his illness had made him a nut.
I would ride him for about a mile down on our farm but then he would buck like crazy and I walked home. Dad gave me an ancient saddle with a high seat back which helped me to stay with him, along with some spurs that were just dull knobs. Dad hated those “rowel” spurs with the spikes. He said a good horseman does not need rowels.
Now, I wonder to myself if that ancient saddle and those spurs may have been used by my great-grandfather or his brothers who were all in the cavalry …
Our family were members of the Yankton Saddle Club and attended the rodeo held a mile west of West City Limits Road, north of the turn-off from Ninth Street or Old West Highway 50 to West 11th Street, at the Chytka ranch. Dad says, “ride him and race him with the Chytka boys and get him warmed up so he is not so skittish.”
Then we all rode our ponies into the arena and faced the crowd, removed our hats for the National Anthem and then that damn pinto started to buck like crazy. I stayed on him while my classmate Bob Stewart yelled from the bleachers, “Ride ‘em cowboy, Jimmy.” I stayed on top but a girl had to get off her horse and hand me my hat. Rats.
We took the horse home and I rode him a little, usually walking back to the barn where he was waiting. One day, Dad says to brother Larry and I, “Saddle your ponies and we will ride the fence line,” a four-mile ride. Just as we were ready to leave, that pinto threw me off.
Dad says, “He is just a colt and you are not a very good horseman.” He mounted the pinto who twice threw our father into the air and the third and last time our Dad landed in the dust square on his butt, which hurt more than his butt.
He says, “That horse is a knothead,” the very worst thing I ever heard our Dad say about anything, man or beast. He said, “Looks like that horse is going to the auction.”
Goodbye, old Paint. More elaborations to follow.
