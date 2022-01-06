“Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings.” — Jonathan Lockwood Huie
As I reflect on the past year, 2021 came with great joy and some great heartache.
Yankton Area Arts had a calendar full of unique exhibits including an artist from Mississippi who was completing an exhibit in his fiftieth state! We hosted an extraordinary first Summer Art Camp with over 80 kids in attendance. We reconvened the Summer Concert Series and the Summer Arts Festival in person, and hosted Meridian en Blanc back on the bridge.
With great sorrow, we tragically lost our friend Scott Luken. He was instrumental in many art installations in Yankton including the most recent Born Learning Trail in West Side Park. Look for the octopus in the park and there you’ll find Scott.
We are wrapping up 2021 with the 16th annual Crimson Door Holiday Boutique and a Dollars for Doors campaign to repair and replace the doors of our home, G.A.R. Hall. Thank you to all the volunteers and donors who continue to help keep us sustainable long into the future.
As we look ahead to 2022, Yankton Area Arts has many things to be excited about including the 30th annual Kids Art Fest on May 31 in Riverside Park. We are making big plans for that celebration so mark your calendars now!
Our New Year begins with an exhibit by Vermillion artist, Susan Heggestad who works in prints, paper and mixed-media sculpture.
From the artist: “As an artist, I am drawn to printmaking and papermaking, traditionally feminine handicrafts, and installation. The connection, for me, is a keen interest in our gendered experience of the world. Hands and the human form make up the imagery that appears again and again; our bodies are the vehicles through which we understand the world around us. Everything we know is mediated through the body.”
Susan’s exhibit Because will be on display in the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery Jan. 7-Feb. 15 with a special reception honoring the artist on Friday, Jan. 7, from 5-7 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
There is still time to add your name to the list of donors helping us secure our building! YAA has been working to raise funds to update and repair the doors of G.A.R. Hall and add period appropriate structures like an awning to offer weather protection. Because of the historic nature of the doors and the building, these updates will be costly but will secure our building and ensure YAA’s longevity in this historic Yankton treasure. You can be a part of this important campaign by making a donation to the Dollars for Doors campaign by visiting YanktonAreaArts.org or by texting Dollars4Doors to 44-321.
The New Year means it’s time to start planning for the Summer Arts Festival, held in conjunction with Riverboat Days! Applications are now open to fine artists and fine crafters interested in having a booth in Riverside Park. Applications are due March 1. More information can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org.
There is always a lot happening in Yankton! Mark your calendars to attend the Mount Marty Bede Hall exhibit “Pops of Color,” a balloon art exhibit by Kathy Dehring Jan. 19-Feb. 26.
YAA is seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees throughout the year. Committee involvement includes, but is not limited to, event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
