The Joint Committee on Appropriations was required by legislative rules to adopt revenue numbers for the current (FY22) and next fiscal (FY23) years by Feb. 15, 2022. The state has many sources of revenue, but the three primary revenue contributors are sales and use tax, lottery and contractor’s excise tax. Revenue numbers are used to appropriate ongoing governmental expenses, which are contained in the general appropriations bill.
On Feb. 14, the Joint Committee on Appropriations, which includes members from both chambers, listened to revenue presentations from the Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM) and the Legislative Research Council (LRC). A Revenue Subcommittee, comprised of a smaller group of the Joint Committee, met after session on Feb. 14 to discuss and consider both presentations and make a recommendation to the Joint Appropriations Committee.
Revenue numbers were timely adopted on Feb. 15 and will be used to appropriate the ongoing, or ordinary, expenses found in the general appropriations bill. The amount appropriated in the general bill must not exceed the adopted revenue numbers as our constitution requires a balanced budget. This bill must pass both chambers by a simple majority vote. For FY22, revised numbers were 6.5% growth over actual FY21. The dollar amount was $2,061,252,137. That is $83,712,863 over what the governor had projected in her December budget presentation. For FY23, the revenue projected is $2,067,941,882 or 0% growth over the JCA sub FY22 Revised recommendation. This is $92,072,958 over what the governor recommended in December.
Concurrently, appropriators are listening to one-time spending requests. The requests for these special appropriations can be heard by the House Committee on Appropriations, Senate Committee on Appropriations, or Joint Committee on Appropriations. Special appropriations bills referred to the house of origin by the Senate or House Appropriations Committee must pass the house of origin by Wednesday, Feb. 23. Those referred to the house of origin by the Joint Appropriations Committee, have slightly more time, with a deadline of Monday, Feb. 28. A two-thirds majority is required in each chamber for the bill to become law.
With only a few weeks left in the 2022 Regular Session, there is plenty of work still to be done to finalize the budget and long, busy days have become the norm.
