I remember waking up far too early one morning to the sound of rain pounding against my bedroom window, with occasional violent surges as wind gusts whipped through. That rain never stopped, and I could never get back to sleep.
That was how I first met, groggily, the March Bomb Cyclone of 2019, which hit one year ago today (Friday). That’s how I first encountered what stands as one of the truly epic weather events in my life.
As it turned out, in many other lives, as well. The impact of that massive storm was vast and unforgettable, drowning much of Nebraska and laying waste to parts of South Dakota. Many of the scars are still with us.
Sometimes it seems like a long-ago dream; sometimes it feels like it was only yesterday.
In a sense, the storm wasn’t a complete surprise. We did at least two local stories prior to the event about the forecast of heavy rain falling on frozen ground. One story even mentioned the term “bomb cyclone” — which few people at the time were familiar with — as part of a projection offered by a National Weather Service official. Another story quizzed Yankton officials about their preparations, and there was a general confidence that they were ready for whatever would come.
But they weren’t; no one was. To be fair, I was the one who assigned those stories, and even I didn’t imagine just how massive and destructive this storm would wind up being.
This brings me to the images I encountered — one on top of the other, each one seemingly outdoing what I had just seen as if trying to top themselves.
Early that morning, I saw a river of water racing across the intersection of Ninth St. and West City Limits Road. With vehicles rolling fender deep through it, I took photos of something that seemed dramatic at that moment. As it turned out, we never even used those shots.
Around 11 a.m., at the Marne Creek bridge on Broadway, I saw water almost touching the bottom of that bridge. “That’s amazing,” I thought to myself as I shot more photos that, again, wouldn’t be used.
That’s because, three hours later, the bridge was underwater. So was Broadway almost down to Seventh St. There was a car stalled at the intersection of Eighth and Broadway (and we’ve used that photo more than once) and debris was floating in scattered directions across that flash lake.
It wasn’t the first or last car I saw stalled out in town that day. It later occurred to me how strange it was to have so many cars caught in floodwaters INSIDE the city limits.
Meanwhile, we spent the day and evening trying to keep up with the dispatches we were receiving about closed roads, which were popping up everywhere (some counties literally ran out of “Road Closed” signs), and gathering general storm updates from anyplace we could. We were continually updating our website, and we could never seem to catch up.
Social media showed me other images from places that I literally couldn’t reach because of flooded streets. The area around the mall was an ocean. (I heard that rescue boats were ready to evacuate a nearby motel if need be; I’m not sure if that was true, but the fact that it was believable tells you a lot.) In that same area, the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant looked like an island jutting out of an angry sea.
Later that day, I saw efforts to move people out of Walnut Village because of rising waters from the swollen, adjacent Marne Creek. The water surge was receding quite slowly.
And so that day went deep into the night. And even then, I didn’t know what I would be seeing in the days that followed. The damage at Niobrara. The destruction of parts of Auld-Brokaw Trail. The surging discharges at Gavins Point Dam. Massive slabs of ice laying along roadsides. A fire ban in Yankton County issued because the roads were too muddy and soft to handle the fire trucks. It was surreal.
It was one of the soggiest, longest weather days I’ve ever endured, and late that evening — nearly midnight, as I recall — I sat in my office attempting to get a line on what the next day would bring (which saw a blizzard warning, by the way) and also trying to just work up the strength to go home.
And then I heard a faint sound.
Drip … drip … drip …
It was water leaking in from the roof and slowly — with a persistent, worrisome rhythm — dripping down through the false ceiling of my office and onto the carpeting. It’s something I had never, ever seen in the many years I have been stationed in this part of the building. A leak far above that had found me below.
Thus, that momentous day finished essentially how it began, and at both ends, it made me wish I had never gotten out of bed in the first place.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.