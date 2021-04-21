The Yankton High School spring musical, “On Dragonfly Wings,” took on a different look this year. Rather than scheduling live performances for the public, the cast and crew put together a movie version of the musical that was released for public viewing on Friday, April 16. With the uncertainty of COVID restrictions, this was the best option for keeping our cast, crew, and audience safe while fully highlighting the incredible talent of our students!
“On Dragonfly Wings” is a musical based on a Hawaiian children’s storybook, “Wailana the Waterbug.” The story explores the vibrant and joyful daily life of various creatures who live in Crystal Pond, then follows their journey as Daisy Dragonfly gets her wings and soars beyond the surface of the water. The book was written to commemorate the life of a young girl from Hawai’i, Alana Dung, who died from leukemia when she was 3 years old. The script is written by Lisa Matsumoto, music and lyrics are by Roslyn Catracchia, and musical orchestrations are by David Kauahikaua.
Access the spring musical by going to the YSD website: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/ . Go to the Departments Tab — Activities Department — Music Department and enjoy!
BACCALAUREATE
Here is the schedule for the YHS baccalaureate, sponsored by the Yankton Ministerial Association)
• Date — Wednesday, May 19, 2021
• Time — 7 p.m.
• Place — Yankton High School Gym
NOTE: Each graduate participating in baccalaureate will be issued four vouchers for baccalaureate.
GRADUATION
Here is the schedule for the YHS commencement ceremony:
• Date — Sunday, May 23, 2021
• Time — 1 p.m.
• Location — Crane-Youngworth Field
NOTE: In the event of inclement weather, two ceremonies will be held inside at noon and 2 p.m. Each graduate will be issued six vouchers for the indoor event.
• Class Colors — Red and Black
• Class Flower — Gladiolus
• Cap and Gown Color — Black
• Tassel Color — Red, Black and White
• Class Motto — “Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst, and unsurprised by anything in between” — by Maya Angelou
SPRING EVENTS
Attendance at these spring events will be based upon a voucher system similar to our other school events this school year.
• April 22 — Orchestra Concert (YHS Main Theater)
• April 24 — Prom Grand March (YHS Main Gym)
• April 29 — Athletic Awards Program (YHS Main Gym)
• May 3 — Choir Concert (YHS Main Theater)
• May 13 — Fine Arts Awards Program (YHS Main Gym)
• May 17 — Academic Awards Program (YHS Main Gym)
A BIG THANK YOU!
Thank you to all of our staff across the YSD for the work you have done cleaning our facilities, transporting students safely, answering phones, preparing food, delivering supplies, keeping the day-to-day operations running, teaching our students at school/online, nurses caring for our students, counselors, OT/PT/paras working with students/families and all of the many other important things happening during this time.
A personal thank you to our local health care professionals, emergency personnel, grocery store workers, delivery personnel, essential workers, city of Yankton, YSD COVID-19 Health Advisory Committee and community/county task-force members keeping the best interest of our students, staff and community at the fore-front of decision making.
Our students in the Yankton School District have been absolute rock stars! You have been outstanding in so many ways and we are proud of you!
The positive support from our parents and community is greatly appreciated, thank you!
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
