What might have been …
Those four words ache of all the possibilities that, for one reason or another, come to nothing. Opportunities that were taken away. Chances that could never be grasped. Memories that can never be found.
That’s what many high school athletes may be feeling today as the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed their winter and spring seasons. The South Dakota High School Activities Association made that not-unexpected decision Monday, while the Nebraska Activities Association issued a similar decision last week.
That’s what many high school seniors may be dealing with as they face the end of their many years of schooling without the pomp and rituals — from prom and commencement to their final classes with their favorite teachers — that seniors have always experienced and enjoyed. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem all but made that official Monday when she extended her executive order keeping students from the school through the end of May. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts did the same last week.
Perhaps in the overall scheme of this pandemic, the scuttling of some sports seasons and the cancellation of school days may seem like a secondary concern, especially when there are other, more urgent issues that need addressing.
But these secondary things are not unimportant and their absence is not unfelt. They deserve at least a regretful nod of acknowledgement.
For the South Dakota basketball teams that won’t have the chance now to finish their seasons at their respective state tournaments, it represents so much more than a lost weekend. It’s the derailing of four months of work — and probably many more months of off-season training — to reach a goal: something shared by players, coaches and fans. It requires a lot of dedication and focus. It also needs a lot of dreaming, a lot of goal-setting and a tremendous amount of will. It’s built on a long season of hope and hard work, and years of aspiration.
But now, one step short of the goal, it’s gone. It’s gone for both Yankton basketball teams; for the Viborg-Hurley, Platte-Geddes and Dakota Valley boys’ basketball teams; for the Irene-Wakonda girls’ basketball team — for every team in every class, in fact.
It’s gone for anyone who was going to participate in spring sports. They never even had the chance to get going. Their seasons are over before they began. The memories and glory that could have been — their questions for personal bests and personal improvement — will not be.
It’s gone for anyone involved in other activities, from music and theatre to visual arts. There is silence where there should be music, empty stages where there should be theatrical visions come to life. The rehearsals, the training, the hard work — it’s over.
And it’s gone for all the seniors, who will never get another chance to enjoy and experience the final weeks of their final year at their old school — a place they will never again be part of as students. Their classmates may never gather as a class again …
These are the little things — the memories and the emotions — that make up the bigger picture of each life. And that’s what they’ve now lost.
To be sure, what is left instead will be truly unforgettable and unique. But it’s still a void where better memories and sweeter moments should be taking root.
As we said, it may be a minor thing against the COVID-19 backdrop, but it’s something that has worth. It will indeed be memorable in its way, but not the same. Not at all.
kmh
