What appears to be the swift, stunning collapse of Afghanistan amid the ongoing U.S. military pullout and subsequent sweeping gains by the Taliban is stirring discussion and criticism as we watch nearly 20 years of a U.S. mission being swept away in a matter of weeks.
Ultimately, one question must loom over the debate between should we have left or should we have stayed: To what end?
President Joe Biden’s decision to continue and accelerate the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan clearly opened a disastrous Pandora’s box for the Asian country. The goal to withdraw the U.S. from what former President Donald Trump labeled a “forever war” — the U.S. has been on the ground in Afghanistan since October 2001, just weeks after the 9/11 attacks — is not a new one. And yet, war in Afghanistan has been a persistent fact of life through all or parts of four presidencies. It has brought that nation to an impending disaster — a failure on the part of the White House, the Pentagon, the intelligence community and others — and the current president will be forced to explain and to own the chaotic execution of this final stage.
So, the answer to the question “To what end?” regarding withdrawal is painfully clear.
But the alternative here was NOT leaving Afghanistan and keeping our troops in place where they have been for a generation as part of America’s longest war.
If we would have stayed, how long would our troops have had to remain? That question has been open-ended since our forces first set foot in Afghanistan as part of a nebulous “war on terror” two long decades ago. There was no clearly-defined criteria for our involvement there. Even when U.S. forces took out Osama bin Laden in 2011, we didn’t leave. So, were we destined to stay in perpetuity, at a great expenditure of money, resources and manpower?
More shocking, however, is the Afghan government’s apparent inability to mount even an adequate defense after a generation of shepherding, training and nation-building by U.S./coalition forces. Again, to what end? We are apparently seeing that end now. According to an analysis on the news website Politico, the collapse exposes “years of overly optimistic assessments from U.S. officials that obscured — and in some cases, purposely hid — evidence of deep-rooted corruption, low morale and even ‘ghost soldiers and police’ who existed merely on the payrolls of the Afghan Defense and Interior Ministries.” That summation can be debated, but reality seems in tune with that blunt diagnosis.
Afghanistan has evolved into a painful lose-lose situation: We could either pull out and watch a nation we’ve been propping up for 20 years collapse, or we could stay and continue to be involved in another nation’s civil war — a conflict so old and so ingrained in our reality that, frankly and unfortunately, many Americans rarely think much about it anymore — for untold years to come.
In that sense, there was no good, acceptable path forward.
To what end, indeed?
