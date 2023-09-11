Recently, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued guidance telling school districts that segregating students by race is perfectly acceptable, so long as it isn’t strictly enforced.

To its limited credit, OCR conceded that if a school were to host an assembly for students of color and punish white students for attending, that would violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. But if, say, a school hosted a “Black Students’ Assembly with Black Speakers About Black Issues,” and somewhere on the school district website it stipulated that all students were free to attend any assembly, then that would be perfectly acceptable.

SoDakD

Apparently the ASSOCIATION OF MATURE AMERICAN CITIZENS (AMAC) is expanding its mission.

Instead of just working to repeal the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) and rolling back clean energy policies in support of the oil and gas industry, the AMAC is now joining the anti-woke crusade to protect us from the dire threat of Critical Race Theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_of_Mature_American_Citizens

