The schedule of morning debate on the floor and afternoon public hearings continues for a few more weeks. At times, the days seem long, but very soon, the Legislature will begin all-day debate before finally adjourning later this spring.

Three of my bills were heard in committee this week. On Tuesday, LB 453 and LB 454 were heard before the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. LB 453 would allow the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to change how the administrative costs of the Division of Aeronautics are paid out to free up about $2 million for grants to small airports. It would also change the required county contribution for bridge replacement from 50% to “up to 20%” to give NDOT flexibility in assisting smaller counties with bridge repairs, and raise the threshold amount for road construction contracts to encourage smaller companies to bid on projects without needing to go through the burdensome prequalification and sealed bid process. I brought this bill to modernize statutes and help NDOT bring greater efficiencies internally and in project delivery with locals and contractors.

