This week gave us a reminder — again — of the importance of public involvement in community affairs.
On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission heard a report from the Summit Activities Center (SAC) task force that was formed last year after it appeared the City of Yankton was working to end its involvement with running the fitness facility at the Summit Center. Ongoing financial losses and the shift in the fitness market locally since the SAC opened in the mid-1990s were cited as reasons for the possible change in direction.
If you recall, this stirred a sharp response from some members of the public who utilize the SAC regularly. A petition campaign was organized, and it prompted city officials to take another look at the situation and find solutions that might help ensure the survival of the SAC fitness facility.
One of the consequences of these events late last summer was the formation of the aforementioned task force, which delivered a long list of proposals Monday night that took City Manager Amy Leon several minutes to read through. Clearly, the task force created a fertile environment for brainstorming and planning.
The reminder here is that this might have played out quite differently had no one taken an interest in the situation, or if people had just glumly accepted the city’s initial thinking and grumbled about it afterward. Instead, people got involved, and it turned out that city officials were ready to listen and work with those who were concerned.
It’s an important reminder, coming as it does a week after a city election in which officially just 14.19% of eligible voters bothered to turn out. That’s their choice, of course, but it doesn’t help move the needle on public policy, either on making their desires known or in giving guidance to city officials.
To that end, a proposal mentioned Monday night by Brian Hunhoff — one of the organizers of last year’s SAC petition drive and now, a city commissioner-elect — would seem to have merit. He asked on behalf of task force members if the city would consider maintaining the group on a permanent basis so that it may offer some guidance and ideas on the SAC facility. It could be an excellent conduit in this process, and if people are willing to get involved and stay engaged in this matter, that’s all the better.
Our community is just that: It’s ours. We have the right to voice our views about how things are operating, and we also have the chance to get involved and make things happen. Exercising that right is a great opportunity, and as we have seen in the SAC issue, it can have a real impact.
