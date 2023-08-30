In response to a recently published viewpoint by University of South Dakota Law School Dean Neil Fulton in support of the state’s Bar exam, a few observations are in order.
First, no one has suggested that the “determination of competency” be eliminated. All factions agree that a “determination of competency” should be made by the licensing authority.
Second, South Dakota’s current determination of competency includes an eight-hour testing period of 200 multiple choice questions in a time-constricted setting — a method which has been proven flawed because it systematically discriminates against slow readers, test takers who suffer disabilities and test takers who come from culturally diverse backgrounds.
Third, Fulton’s viewpoint argues that the elimination of the current method will result in adverse portability consequences. Nonsense. Portability can be maintained through the maintenance of the current method, supplemented by a parallel pathway to licensure. For example, in Wisconsin the law graduates may obtain licensure through the NCBE testing and thereby retain portability, BUT applicants may also obtain licensure through a curriculum-based option which insures competency. Wisconsin permits both.
Fourth, although Fulton brags about portability, the fact remains that South Dakota is one of the least portable jurisdictions in the United States. South Dakota refuses to join the Uniform Bar Exam network which permits portability to other UBE jurisdictions. Currently 41 jurisdictions have adopted the UBE. But, not South Dakota.
The greatest irony of Fulton’s viewpoint is that he argues in favor of a system that has already been recognized nationally as flawed. Even the NCBE, recognizing the flaws in persisting in the utilization of 200 multiple choice questions administered in timed setting, is charting a course for alternatives.
Jeffery Holt is a 2017 graduate of USD School of Law and is licensed in North Dakota, one of the 41 UBE jurisdictions.
(1) comment
What does one expect out of Attorney? They are not skilled bizzness people. The profession does more harm than good. After all majority of our politicians are Lawyers. They only “practice” the trade. Practice is something you do to become skilled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.