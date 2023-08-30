In response to a recently published viewpoint by University of South Dakota Law School Dean Neil Fulton in support of the state’s Bar exam, a few observations are in order.

First, no one has suggested that the “determination of competency” be eliminated. All factions agree that a “determination of competency” should be made by the licensing authority.  

Larry Skow

What does one expect out of Attorney? They are not skilled bizzness people. The profession does more harm than good. After all majority of our politicians are Lawyers. They only “practice” the trade. Practice is something you do to become skilled.

