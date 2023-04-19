Registration for JrK and Kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year is now open. Please go to www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/ysd/page/schoolregistration and click the registration link for New Enrollment (never been enrolled in YSD) or Existing Enrollment (has been enrolled in YSD) and start the enrollment process for the upcoming year. Please complete the registration process as quickly as possible, so a screening appointment can be set up for your child.
Screenings will be held on May 2-3 at YHS and are by appointment only.
Feel free to contact one of our elementary schools with any questions you may have regarding registration:
• Webster Elementary School — 665-2484
• Lincoln Elementary School — 665-7392
• Stewart Elementary School — 665-5765
• Beadle Elementary School — 665-2282
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT CENTER
The public is welcome to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Early Childhood Development Center:
• Where: South of the Yankton airport on new site location; please look for banners
• When: 11-11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, with a lunch to follow onsite
Parking is available in the airport parking area.
NEW EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT CENTER FINANCING
A resolution was passed at the March School Board meeting authorizing the execution, terms, issuance, sale and payment of Limited Tax Capital Outlay Certificates Series 2023.
The repayment of these Limited Tax Capital Outlay Certificates Series 2023 will be repaid using current dollars from the Capital Outlay Budget.
The issuance of the Limited Tax Capital Outlay Certificates Series 2023 to be used for the new Early Childhood Development Center would not increase property taxes.
Every second-grade student in Yankton received a fitted bicycle helmet courtesy of the Yankton Medical Clinic, ACE Bike and Fitness and the Rotary Club The hope is that this effort will ensure that cost is not a barrier to safety and that a good example is provided for parents to build on to ensure their child’s safety.
Over 500,000 patients are seen in emergency rooms in the US for bicycle related injuries every year. Approximately 33% of these injuries are head injuries. There are nearly 1000 deaths every year from bicycle-related traumatic head injuries.
Yankton second-graders attended a bike safety assembly on April 19 in the YHS Theater.
Due to inclement weather throughout the winter, the current 2022-23 school calendar has been amended. The last student day will be held on May 24 and final staff day being May 26. Seniors at Yankton High School will not be required to return after graduation.
The revised calendar and calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 can be found on our district website by scrolling to the very bottom of the page. The Yankton School District website is located at the following site: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/
Yankton School District Board Meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Yankton School Board Meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
School board meetings are livestreamed, as well as recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/ysd/page/video-archive. The public is always welcome to attend.
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or come to your facility/meeting place.
You are welcome to contact me regarding a presentation or personal visit. Additionally, if there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in a future Kindle’s Korner, please call me at 605-665-3998 or email me at wayne.kindle@k12.sd.us
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
