Registration for JrK and Kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year is now open. Please go to www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/ysd/page/schoolregistration and click the registration link for New Enrollment (never been enrolled in YSD) or Existing Enrollment (has been enrolled in YSD) and start the enrollment process for the upcoming year. Please complete the registration process as quickly as possible, so a screening appointment can be set up for your child.

Screenings will be held on May 2-3 at YHS and are by appointment only.

