This is a big day for the Yankton.
It’s the opening day of the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Championships at Mount Marty University’s (MMU) new Roth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse. The four-day meet is bringing hundreds of athletes and coaches to town for an event that also serves as the full-stage debut of Yankton’s newest recreational/entertainment facility.
Not long ago, none of this was even imaginable.
Now, a project that was little more than a dream just a few years back is hosting a national-level event.
That’s a big development for Mount Marty and for Yankton.
The $15 million fieldhouse figured to be a big boost for MMU in terms of drawing more attention and attracting more student-athletes to the school.
But this meet is a level or two even beyond even those expectations.
Some of it was due to luck, or perhaps misfortune, if you want to be technical about it. The national meet, with Dakota State University serving as the official host, was originally intended for South Dakota State University in Brookings, but it had to be moved due to that community’s COVID-19 restrictions. The brand-new Mount Marty facility was available and was chosen as a substitute. That was a big get for MMU (although Dakota State is still the host school).
It was also a big deal for Yankton, which is rapidly becoming a center of national and international competitions. Bringing in hundreds of people during a non-tourist time of the year is always a big deal.
In fact, this week’s NAIA meet is just the first of two national events in Yankton this month. A national archery tournament has been moved to Yankton and will take place at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center later this month. That event will also bring in a lot of people from across the country, which will feed local coffers and again expose this area to a broader audience. (The Easton Center, which hosted the inaugural Rushmore Rumble international tournament last month, is also hosting a world championship this September, so it has more big things coming.)
All this serves again to remind us of what Yankton is becoming, thanks to local development and initiative.
In the 1980s, there was a push to build a civic convention center in Yankton along the Missouri River. The goal was to provide a facility that could host large-scale events, like conventions or other major events, and could serve as a great draw for the community. However, the idea was ultimately defeated by voters.
Now, Yankton has two facilities that could host such large events, and both are going to be drawing in people from around the country this month. It validates the visions of nearly 40 years ago, and it’s turning Yankton into a real player for such events.
So, yes, this is a big day for Yankton, and it offers a glimpse of bigger days ahead for these facilities and this community.
