As a result of enhanced criteria imposed by the Board of Bar Examiners in 2015, the passage rate of South Dakota Bar Applicants dropped dramatically in South Dakota. Only 39% of USD Law graduates in the class of 2016 passed the bar exam. There has been very little improvement in subsequent years, with the passage rates subsequently going to 45% and 52%.
Despite assurances given by Law School Dean Neil Fulton, there has been no improvement in recent years. In fact, there was a decline in the licensure rate of South Dakota attorneys in 2023. The law school graduated 59 students this past May. Of these 59 graduates, only 27 passed the South Dakota Bar Exam. This data demonstrates that South Dakota’s law school is supplying lawyers at the rate of 45% per graduating class.
Prior to the 2015 changes, USD Law School regularly experienced bar passage rates of 90-100%. During the 64 years in which the “diploma privilege” governed in South Dakota, the licensure rate was 100% provided the applicants satisfied the “fitness” requirement.
Today, critical attorney positions in South Dakota are unfilled – in Public Defender offices, in the offices of State’s Attorneys, and in the extensive rural areas of South Dakota including Indian country. The impact of South Dakota’s attorney shortage falls heavily on low-income and marginalized segments of our society.
Former Chief Justice David Gilbertson sought to ameliorate the deficiencies in the delivery of legal services to rural areas. His efforts were nationally recognized and applauded. The 2015 enhanced scoring requirement greatly impacted this initiative, exacerbating the problem.
Chief Justice Steven Jensen’s State of the Judiciary message to the Legislature in January of this year suggested that the reduced licensure rate was no longer an issue in South Dakota. But results of the July Bar Exam indicate otherwise.
Jessica Four Bear resides in Eagle Butte and is a 2017 graduate of USD School of Law. She serves as Juvenile Prosecutor for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.