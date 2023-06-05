Your support in representing District 17 in Pierre has been a great experience. It has provided many opportunities to learn how to ensure our voice is heard during the legislative session. While in session during the first months of the year, our lawmakers gather to debate, pass bills and make big decisions.
But the work continues even when the Legislature is out of session. An essential aspect in ensuring South Dakotans like you and I have the best possible government happens during the interim period between legislative sessions.
In particular, let’s focus on the legislative Committee on Appropriations. The Legislature always says that the Appropriations Committee is the busiest as our work continues during the interim and with summer tours to review how state agencies and facilities manage your investment in them.
It’s a perfect opportunity for lawmakers to roll up our sleeves and really get into the weeds of the state’s finances.
During these meetings, committee members can chat with experts, government officials and stakeholders to gain a clear picture of what’s going on with the state’s finances. We take a hard look at existing programs and evaluate their effectiveness. We want to ensure that taxpayer dollars are used wisely and efficiently.
In May, we issued several letters of intent. They do not have the force of legislation, but they are helpful ways to guide actions at state agencies and keep the number of laws passed to a minimum. The committee also selects topics for agencies to present reports which cover a wide range of issues.
During our early May meeting, I was particularly interested in the Department of Social Services (DSS) report on their progress related to an appropriation made to them from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. This appropriation in the 2022 session relates to childcare access and affordability. This has been a concern in both District 17 and across the state. DSS laid out its $38 million plan to help address the childcare shortage in our state by increasing capacity in childcare centers, family daycare, and before- and after-school programs. DSS is assisting with grants for the startup and expansion of existing services. They are currently reviewing 63 applications that could provide opportunities for 2,400 children in 37 different communities. DSS is also providing grants to support training and technical upgrades and assistance for providers with the licensing process.
DSS also reported they are continuing to prepare and have made strides to ensure Medicaid expansion and the necessary processes are ready for this July. They have hired 37 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees and are in the process of hiring an additional 24 FTE to support implementation. The legislature authorized the hiring of 68 FTE.
Interim committee meetings often include public hearings, where citizens, advocacy groups and stakeholders can speak up. This transparency and public engagement are essential in ensuring the decision-making process is fair and inclusive. During June, the Joint Committee on Appropriations will tour different state facilities West River. We’ll tour facilities East River in September. I’m looking forward to seeing the results of investments the state has made and future projects that could enhance our future. As schedule details become available, I’ll share them on my Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChrisKassinForHouse
So, there you have it! The work of the legislative Committee on Appropriations during the interim period is all about ensuring the state’s financial stability and effective governance. By convening during this time, we are working to make sure that budgets make sense, funding is allocated wisely, and the needs of our communities are met.
It’s an important part of the policymaking process that often goes unnoticed. But now that you know, you can appreciate the behind-the-scenes work that keeps our government running smoothly and our tax dollars in check.
As our focus now turns to the next legislative session in 2024, any ideas, thoughts, or concerns can be the foundation for future legislation. Please know that I’m listening. My email address is chris.kassin@sdlegislature.gov, or you can always call/text me at 605-670-9698.
Thank you again for the opportunity to represent you.
